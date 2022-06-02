Porsche 911 GT2 RS Owner Forgets to Yell 'Fore', Crashes on Golf Course

Hitting the golf course to practice the bunker shot took a whole new meaning for the (presumed) owner of this Porsche 911 GT2 RS, as he ended up damaging his German supercar.
You might be wondering how he ended up over there, right? Well, it allegedly involved some speeding, and losing control of the wheel. But that’s just our two cents on the matter, as we actually have no idea what led to this outcome.
A short video of the aftermath made its way to the world wide web, and was reshared on Instagram by supercar.fails. We don't know the answers to the questions that start with 'where' or 'when.' In fact, we can only tell you that it took place at a golf course, and fortunately for everyone, the Porsche didn’t make any widows on that day.
In all likelihood, the damages are only cosmetic, though we’d also check the underbody just to make sure. While we’re at it, we’d ask the mechanic to inspect the suspension, brakes, wheels, and everything else that could have been bruised up during the ad-hoc performance. Last but not least, we’d suggest the owner, if that is indeed the man whose name is written on the dotted line, go easy on the brave pill next time, or at least to keep the thrashing at the racetrack.
As weird as this accident may have been, it actually pales in comparison to one particular Ford Mustang that drove up a power pole in mid-May, in Tallahassee, Florida. The pony car was put there by its intoxicated owner, who didn’t have much to say about the whole incident, other than admitting that the vehicle went up the curb at one point, concluding everything with a simple remark: “yeah, it sucks.” Nonetheless, at least he got to reflect on it, as he was eventually arrested for driving under the influence.
