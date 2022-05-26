Richard Hammond Drives to Work in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, Says It's Massive – Well, D'oh!

As you may remember from his old Top Gear days or his newer ones at Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour, Richard Hammond is a muscle car guy. He likes pretty much every powerful vehicle made on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean and he hasn’t been afraid to show it; but why would he?
Anyway, let’s move on to yet another muscly car that ‘The Hamster’ got to enjoy on his commute to work, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Finished in black, and equipped with the typical features of such a model, including those discreet emblems, it has a brown leather interior and lots of firepower.
As a matter of fact, the ubiquitous 6.2-liter V8 engine is what breathes air from behind the grille, and hood scoop, equipped with a big supercharger. In this case, you are looking at 707 horsepower produced, which rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in less than 4 seconds. The quarter-mile is dealt with in under 11 seconds.
You will, however, need the red key in order to unleash the full power of the supercharged V8 in the Charger SRT Hellcat, and this is what Hammond got. Eager to jump behind the wheel, and take it out for a short drive, he quickly found out that it’s a big machine, but then again, he is not exactly Shaquille O’Neil, is he? Maneuvering it through his yard, he eventually got it out and set to drive it, in the whining symphony of the powertrain.
Hammond couldn’t get around the fact that it is big, and feels big, noting that whenever you sit behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador, it shrinks around you, and the Charger doesn’t. Still, he wouldn’t want to daily drive a full-blown exotic, nor something boring for that matter, so would this four-door Hellcat fit the bill? Only one way to find out.
