Rapper NLE Choppa Crashes Dodge Charger Hellcat Shooting Music Video, Goes On

Rappers aren’t exactly the epitome of restraint, at least as far as their public image is concerned. When it comes to the image they project in social media and their music videos, the badder, the better. Just ask NLE Choppa.
Bryson Lashun Potts, formerly known as YNR Choppa and currently going as NLE Choppa, may be young and perhaps not yet a household name, but he is already familiar with success. He is certified platinum and has a growing following on social media, which means he is, at 18, already a multi-millionaire.
In turn, that means that he is exactly the kind of guy who, once he crashed his new muscle car, wouldn’t bat an eyelid and would continue with whatever he was doing. Case in point, the rapper’s latest music video, for Beatbox “First Day Out.” It includes footage of his crashed Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat because what’s a guy to do? If you’re going to crash your new muscle car, you might as well turn the aftermath into artistic content, right?
The music video was released on April 1 but, because NLE Choppa isn’t yet a household name, it failed to register with the auto community until it popped up on Instagram and dedicated YouTube channels. This is the unedited version, and it starts right after the rapper and his posse ended up smashing into a tree on the side of the road. They’re still dancing and rapping while the wrecked Hellcat serves as a backdrop, all mangled in the front and with all the airbags deployed.
The full music video shows NLE Choppa doing donuts on the same street, so it wouldn’t be exactly a stretch to assume the two are somehow related. You’d think so much practice in burning rubber would have helped with preventing the crash because he’s posted at least another video of the kind in the same vehicle.
Either way, it seems that this particular Hellcat is a write-off. But Choppa is dripping in diamonds and has an estimated net worth of $3 million, and he’s 18, so he can just shrug off the $70,000 loss. He might even call it “art.”
*Warning: please be advised that both videos below contain graphic language that might offend.
In turn, that means that he is exactly the kind of guy who, once he crashed his new muscle car, wouldn’t bat an eyelid and would continue with whatever he was doing. Case in point, the rapper’s latest music video, for Beatbox “First Day Out.” It includes footage of his crashed Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat because what’s a guy to do? If you’re going to crash your new muscle car, you might as well turn the aftermath into artistic content, right?
The music video was released on April 1 but, because NLE Choppa isn’t yet a household name, it failed to register with the auto community until it popped up on Instagram and dedicated YouTube channels. This is the unedited version, and it starts right after the rapper and his posse ended up smashing into a tree on the side of the road. They’re still dancing and rapping while the wrecked Hellcat serves as a backdrop, all mangled in the front and with all the airbags deployed.
The full music video shows NLE Choppa doing donuts on the same street, so it wouldn’t be exactly a stretch to assume the two are somehow related. You’d think so much practice in burning rubber would have helped with preventing the crash because he’s posted at least another video of the kind in the same vehicle.
Either way, it seems that this particular Hellcat is a write-off. But Choppa is dripping in diamonds and has an estimated net worth of $3 million, and he’s 18, so he can just shrug off the $70,000 loss. He might even call it “art.”
*Warning: please be advised that both videos below contain graphic language that might offend.