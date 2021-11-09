The Pegasus Is What Happens If Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz Ever Have a Jetski Baby

2 Your 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Could Lose Weight During a Crash, Recall Issued

1 Old Nissan Rogue Heading to Australia in RHD as the 2022 X-Trail, Gets New ST+ Grade

More on this:

U.S.-Made Nissan Rogue Hybrid Recalled Over Engine Stalling Issue

Nissan’s compact crossover, the Rogue , which is known as the X-Trail on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, has been struck by a recall in the United States. 8 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), the recall affects 5,905 units of the previous generation



Put together at the Smyrna plant in the U.S. of A., the vehicles, equipped with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, have a defective engine harness that can come in contact with the Electronic Control Module ( ECM ) bracket. In time, the harnesses could be damaged, leading to a short circuit that will blow a fuse. If this happens, then it will disable the drive power without the ability to restart it, the safety agency says in an official document.



Due to the nature of the defect, drivers will not receive any



The dealer network has been informed of this problem at the end of October, and Nissan will soon start reaching out to



The notification letters are expected to be mailed on or before December 15. Those who won’t hear from the company by then or have additional questions on the topic, can contact the Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669, using the recall number R21B6. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. Conducted by the automaker’s North American arm and the), the recall affects 5,905 units of the previous generation Rogue Hybrid , made from July 26, 2016, to December 15, 2018. It is estimated that 1% of them have an issue that can cause engine stalling.Put together at the Smyrna plant in the U.S. of A., the vehicles, equipped with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, have a defective engine harness that can come in contact with the) bracket. In time, the harnesses could be damaged, leading to a short circuit that will blow a fuse. If this happens, then it will disable the drive power without the ability to restart it, the safety agency says in an official document.Due to the nature of the defect, drivers will not receive any prior warnings , thus increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy program will see Nissan’s authorized technicians install a protective cover on the engine harness, and, as usual, the fix will be performed free of charge.The dealer network has been informed of this problem at the end of October, and Nissan will soon start reaching out to owners of the affected 2017-2019 Rogue crossovers in a few weeks, advising them to schedule an appointment and bring their rides in for repair.The notification letters are expected to be mailed on or before December 15. Those who won’t hear from the company by then or have additional questions on the topic, can contact the Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669, using the recall number R21B6. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.