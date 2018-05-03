2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Rated 34 MPG Combined, Priced At $27,020

If you need the space of a mid-size crossover but better fuel economy, Nissan has got you covered with the Rogue Hybrid. On sale now at U.S. dealers, the newcomer comes in two trim levels (SV; SL) and can be had with front- and all-wheel-drive.

If the Hybrid is out of your budget, Nissan has got you covered with the First things first, fuel economy. Combining a 2.0-liter engine and a 30-kW electric motor, the Rogue Hybrid is EPA-rated 33 miles per gallon city, 35 mpg highway, and 34 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Leveling up from front- ($27,020) to all-wheel-drive ($28,370) translates to 31 city, 34 highway, and 33 combined.The range-topping SL comes in at $32,380 and $33,730, respectively, adding Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Protection. This gets us to the SV, which isn’t too shabby at all considering how many goodies come standard.5.0-inch infotainment with SiriusXM satellite radio, Motion-Activated Liftgate, LED daytime running lights, Zero Gravity front bucket seats, 40/60-split second-row seat, RearView Monitor, and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant are all included. The SL levels up to nine-speaker audio from Bose, 7.0-inch display with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and NissanConnect Services.Assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee, the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is that little bit more powerful than the regular Rogue (176 horsepower compared to 170). Both drivetrains are matched with the Xtronic continuously variable transmission that features Sport and Eco driving modes. The thing is, nocan be considered sporty, let alone a gearbox tuned to suit the eco-friendly nature of a hybridIf the Hybrid is out of your budget, Nissan has got you covered with the ICE-only Rogue . Priced at $24,800, the one Nissan calls “America’s best-selling SUV” is EPA-rated 26 miles per gallon city and 33 on the highway. On the other hand, the entry-level S trim is a bit slim on standard equipment. The SV is better as an overall package, retailing at $26,020 excluding destination and handling.