2018 Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission is Half Sentra, Half Leaf

25 Apr 2018, 14:08 UTC ·
by
Known as the Sentra in the United States, the Nissan Sylphy is in its third generation since 2012. Six years after it went into production, the Sylphy is now available as an EV. And as you can tell, the front fascia is influenced by the Leaf.
Revealed at Auto China 2018 in Beijing as the first-ever Nissan electric vehicle built in China for the People’s Republic of China, the Sylphy EV shares the platform with the Leaf. Based on the Chinese testing cycle, range is estimated at 338 kilometers (210 miles) on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery.

By comparison, the NEDC-estimated driving range of the Leaf is 378 kilometers (235 miles). The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, puts the range at 151 miles (243 kilometers). In addition to the Leaf-like design, the Sylphy EV also flaunts no less than three “Zero Emission” exterior badges and a handful of blue highlights.

One of 20 electric vehicles that Nissan will launch over the next half a decade, the Sylphy EV is front-wheel-drive and features the e-Pedal system for both accelerating and stopping the car as efficiently as possible. Nissan also makes a case for “best-in-class legroom” thanks to the clever packaging of the drivetrain.

Going on sale in the second half of 2018, the Sylphy Zero Emission (that’s its actual name) features “multilayer ergonomic seating with heating options,” a connectivity feature that “allows the vehicle’s audio and video to be remote-controlled from a mobile phone,” and seating for five people. At a squeeze, that is.

"The new Sylphy Zero Emission is the next step in our electrification strategy for China," said Jose Munoz, chief performance officer at Nissan in China and chairman of the Management Committee for China. But the Japanese automaker isn’t alone in this endeavor, with Polestar also betting it all the Middle Kingdom.

The standalone performance brand controlled by Volvo (and overlorded by Geely) will start production of the Polestar 1 in mid-2019 at a factory in Chengdu. Pricing-wise, the 1 will retail at a mind-boggling $155,000 in the U.S.
