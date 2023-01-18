U.S.-Made All-Electric Aircraft Alice to Kick Off Sustainable Flights in Mexico

It’s not an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) but it claims to be the best answer for low-cost, zero-emission commutes. Eviation Aircraft’s Alice will start operating in Mexico, where it can prove to be really helpful, by connecting regions that were previously underserved.
Part of the global commercial aviation’s recovery process after the serious impact of the recent pandemic was the emergence of new airline operators in different parts of the world. One of them is Aerus, and it already comes with big plans.
Last week it was announcing the purchase of two SkyCourier and four Grand Caravan aircraft from Textron, and now it’s already moving to electric aircraft. The Mexican airline is set to operate a significant number of all-electric airplanes made by Eviation Aircraft. The Washington-based manufacturer and the new airline have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the purchase of 30 Alice units.
Based at the Monterrey Airport (MTY) Aerus is gearing up to kick off commercial operations this year, and intends to cut its CO2 emissions by half over the next ten years. Apparently, that’s the main reason why it has decided to add electric aircraft to its fleet. Designed specifically as a low-cost commuter, Alice will be perfect for covering routes in the northern regions of Mexico, where there are no available flights at the moment. And will do that without negatively impacting the environment.
Although it’s not the only all-electric airplane around, Alice has a significant ace up its sleeve, claiming to be the first one of its kind in the world to be successfully flight-tested. In the Fall of 2022, Alice successfully completed a short flight from the Grant County International Airport (MWH) and back.
A nine-seater for middle-mile travel, Alice’s main assets are its twin magni650 electric propulsion units, developed by the electric propulsion expert magniX. The aircraft’s manufacturer promises a range of 440 nautical miles (814 km) at a cruising speed of 220 knots (253 mph/407 kph), with a maximum payload of 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg).
With these specs, Alice looks like it could fit right in at Aerus, which plans to cover routes that are under 250 miles (402 km) in northern Mexico.
In addition to operating with no emissions and reduced noise levels, the electric aircraft is supposed to be much more affordable in terms of operational costs, compared to high-end turboprops and even light jets. Gregory Davis, President and CEO at Eviation, compared the aircraft’s future operations with those of Uber, stating that they will bring on a revolution in short-distance, low-cost transportation.
Plus, in the Executive configuration, the electric Alice is just as luxurious as a private jet, unveiling a spacious cabin with elegant seats, each with a foldable table, power outlet, and USB slot. Sustainability and luxury can coexist, but the main focus right now is on the practical Commuter version of this emission-free aircraft.
