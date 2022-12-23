A New Mexico Regional Airline Will Operate Textron’s Cessna SkyCourier and Grand Caravan

Although this year turned out to be much more challenging than expected, most industries did catch a break as the negative effects of the pandemic gradually diminished. Commercial aviation has seen the rise of several new airlines in different parts of the world, including the Mexican Aerus, gearing up to improve regional mobility.
Textron’s Cessna SkyCourier and Cessna Grand Caravan Ex will soon start flying over Mexico. They’re not just an addition to an existing fleet, but the fleet itself. That’s because Aerus is new to the game, and ready to start operating a small (at least for now) fleet, comprised of two SkyCouriers and four Grand Caravans.
The SkyCourier was introduced back in 2020, when it took to the sky for the first time. Earlier this year, none other than FedEx Express got its first SkyCourier delivered, only the first unit out of a total of 50 aircraft.
A twin utility turboprop, this fresh Cessna model is fitted with a pair of Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines, enough to hit over 200 knots (230 mph/370 kph) at most, or cover up to 1,035 miles (1,666 km) on a single flight. The version that was selected by Aerus boasts a 19-passenger configuration, but the aircraft can also be used as a cargo airplane, with a 6,000 lbs (2,720 kg) payload.
The Grand Caravan EX turboprop is no stranger to passenger or cargo flights. Thanks to its 675-hp PT6A-114A turbine engine, it can handle heavy-duty cargo operations, boasting a 3,305-lb (1,499 kg) payload. Regarding the passenger configuration, it offers enough space for 14 people. Either way, what makes it stand out is its ruggedness. The Grand Caravan can even make its way on short, rough runways, and handle challenging conditions.
Both aircraft claim to also come with the added perk of lowered operating costs, compared to similar models. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, the new aviation operator intends to use this fleet to provide coverage in areas that have been underserved so far.
But the Grand Caravan has the potential for something even bigger in its future. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles-based Ampaire brought to life the hybrid-electric version of this popular airliner, called the Eco Caravan.
Using the combined power of Ampaire’s electrical system and of the compression ignition engine developed by RED Aircraft GmbH, rated at 550 HP (405 kW), the Eco Caravan is ready for greener regional flights. The prototype has already nailed a long, nonstop flight (1,075 miles/1,730 km). According to Ampaire, this was the longest flight of a hybrid-electric aircraft.
While the standard SkyCourier and Grand Caravan EX will soon be flying over Mexico, the greener Eco Caravan continues its flight test campaign, aiming to kick off commercial operations by 2024.
