Eco Caravan to Become King of Hybrid-Electric Aircraft, Covers Over 1,000 Miles

When it comes to fixed-wing aircraft, combining the benefits of electric propulsion with the use of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) could be the answer for short-term CO2 emission reductions and improved capabilities, at reasonable costs. A Lost Angeles-based startup has upgraded the Cessna Grand Caravan to a hybrid-electric aircraft called Eco Caravan, boasting an impressive range.
Since its launch in 2015, Ampaire has scored some huge wins on the path to carbon-neutral commercial flights. It’s gearing up to fly the Eco Caravan for the first time later this year, after the initial ground tests were completed a few months ago. In addition to the company’s electrical system, the aircraft will be equipped with the powerful and ultra-fuel-efficient RED engine, according to a recent statement.
Developed by RED Aircraft GmbH, this compression ignition engine is rated at 550 HP (405 kW), claiming that its thermodynamic efficiency is twice as good as that of a turboprop engine in the same category. It’s also compatible with SAF, which could help drop CO2 emissions down to zero. Plus, the RED engine was designed to be durable and rugged, which would result in fewer maintenance costs.
By combing the RED engine with Ampaire’s electrical system, the Eco Caravan is promising to become one of the most efficient hybrid-electric fixed-wing aircraft for commercial operations. Fuel consumption will be cut in half on longer routes, with further cuts on shorter routes.
At the same time, the eco-friendly version will keep the grand Caravan’s payload capabilities, able to carry up to 11 passengers or 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg) of cargo. And it will do so on routes of over 1,100 nautical miles (1,265 miles/2,037 km). Earlier this month, Ampaire’s prototype aircraft claimed to have achieved the longest flight for a hybrid-electric aircraft, flying for 1,075 miles (1730 km) nonstop.
The upcoming flight tests for the Eco Caravan will get it one step closer to certification, set to enter service by 2024.
