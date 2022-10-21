Germany to Debut All-Electric Regional Flights Focused on Sustainability

Green commercial flights are getting closer to becoming reality in several places around the world. Things start out small, with regional flights performed by commuter aircraft, but this is expected to be replicated at a larger scale in the future. Until then, one of these new-generation aircraft, simply called Alice, is making its debut in Germany.
German operator Evia Aero has big plans. It announced the purchase of 25 Alice aircraft, and that’s just part of becoming an innovative, sustainable regional airline. The electric fleet will be used to conduct green regional flights within Germany, and also in Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and the Netherlands.
To make this project more sustainable, Evia Aero plans to used electricity that’s produced locally, generated through photovoltaic power plants. The result will be a complex electric aviation ecosystem that not only reduces the environmental footprint but is also less costly (compared to standard aviation operations). Plus, this will help increase travel over less frequented routes.
This collaboration marks the first order for Alice in Germany. Its manufacturer, Eviation, reached a milestone just a month ago, when the all-electric aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight.
Alice was designed as a nine-seater, powered by a magniX 640 kW electric propulsion system. It claims to reduce operation costs dramatically, compared to current jets and high-end turboprops, in addition to being entirely emission-free.
Able to reach a maximum speed of 250 knots (287 mph/461 kph) Alice can also cover up to 440 nautical miles (506 miles/814 km). Boasting a payload of 2,500 lb (1,130 kg) this versatile electric aircraft can also be configured for cargo operations.
The German operator will make its debut on the regional aviation market with this fleet comprised of Alice airplanes, gearing up to become a pioneering sustainable airline in the region. Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation, believes that this way of flying could become “the standard for the next generation.”
