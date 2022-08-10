Bristow to Operate the Beta Alia eVTOL in the U.S. Using Beta’s Charging Infrastructure

eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) are getting closer and closer to commercial operations. One of the most promising future air taxis is the Alia-250, which not only sports a unique dragonfly-inspired design, but has also proven its performance in multiple flight tests.
The Alia-250 caught the attention of several players interested in its remarkable capabilities and versatile design. Just this year, it was tested by the U.S. Air Force, it successfully conducted a pioneering flight between two Amazon facilities, and now Beta Technologies has secured a significant order from a major aviation services provider.
Bristow Group announced that it has ordered 5 Alia-250 eVTOLs, with an option for 50 more aircraft. The Beta electric aircraft will be used not just for passenger transportation, but also for delivering time-sensitive cargo. And it will do so as part of a new regional mobility network that will be developed soon in the U.S.
An important aspect of that is a charging infrastructure that’s also provided by Beta Technologies. According to the manufacturer, this solution is versatile enough to operate “as a standalone fixture” or to support off-airport applications, by being integrated into a charging pad. Thanks to this system, the Alia-250’s battery can be charged in less than an hour.
This eVTOL’s unique design which makes it look like a dragonfly was actually inspired by a bird that’s capable of covering incredible distances during the migration process, reaching further than any other bird.
This hints at the aircraft’s range of 250 nautical miles (287 miles/463 km). Coupled with a payload of 1,400 lbs (635 kg) it makes the Beta Alia an attractive option when it comes to UAM (Urban Air Mobility). Equipped with a single distributed direct-electric propulsion system, the Alia has four rotors for vertical lift, and one rear propeller for forward movement.
No official date for the debut of Bristow’s Alia eVTOL operations was revealed so far.
