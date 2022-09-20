Alice Luxury Electric Plane Nails Its High-Speed Rotating Test, Prepares for First Flight

When it was introduced to the public, back in 2019, Alice was described by its developer as the world’s first electric luxury commuter plane. Now, three years later, we’re still waiting to see the aircraft in the sky, but Eviation is finally making some serious progress. Alice recently completed a high-speed taxi rotation test and is now getting ready for its first flight.
Eviation’s Alice project has been struggling to take off for years now. While it was only properly introduced in 2019 at the Paris Air Show, the electric plane was in fact revealed much earlier than that, in 2017. Initially, Eviation planned to start the commercialization of Alice in 2018, but things didn’t go exactly as planned. A prototype was finally developed in 2019 and in 2020, Alice should have started its test flights. But guess what happened in the world in 2020?
At this point, all we know from Eviation is that it plans to conduct the first flight soon. And it’s working hard to make that happen, succeeding to reach an important milestone this week. Alice just nailed a high-speed taxi rotation test and there’s footage to prove it (you can see it below this article).
Eviation’s luxury aircraft has continued to get improved since its development, although it boasted some impressive specs ever since the beginning. The capacity of the all-electric plane has remained the same, with this being designed as a nine-seater. It also has space for two crew members.
Alice promises to deliver luxurious trips that are noise and emission-free. Components from 11 countries have been used to build this commuter plane of the future.
With its two 640 kW magniX electric propulsion units, the aircraft boasts a top speed of 250 knots (287 mph/461 kph). Alice has a payload capacity of 2,500 lb (1,130 kg) and claims to offer ranges of up to 440 NM (506 miles/814 km).
The interior of the plane is as luxurious as they get, with seats offering generous legroom. Large windows offer breathtaking views and Alice will be available in three configurations: Commuter, Executive, and Cargo, each bringing to the table even more competitive features. The Commuter claims to offer the widest cabin in its class, the Executive adds even more personal space per passenger, while the Cargo configuration boasts of offering the highest cargo-carrying capacity in its class.
Eviation plans to have Alice fully certified by 2024.
Yesterday’s high speed taxi rotation test…nailed it. Up next: First Flight. pic.twitter.com/x5vh16iHuV— Eviation Aircraft (@EviationAero) September 19, 2022