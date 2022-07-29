Honeywell Technology Makes This Californian Air Taxi’s Cabin Even More Comfortable

Maker is the name of yet another eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) that’s gearing up to start operating within a couple of years. Made in California, this ultra-silent air taxi will benefit from Honeywell’s cutting-edge technology.
Aviation startups all over the world are taking the lead when it comes to developing innovative electric aircraft for future urban air mobility. But that’s not enough. According to Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO, one of the most important factors for the future success of eVTOLs is the cooperation with the most reputable suppliers in the industry. That’s the best way to ensure that these innovative vehicles are safe for commercial operations.
Earlier this month, the California-based eVTOL developer had announced that it will be working with FACC, an expert in lightweight aircraft systems and components, to develop the Maker’s fuselage and wings. Honeywell is now also joining the project and will be providing the flight control actuation, plus thermal management technologies.
Actuators are linked to several important functions on an aircraft. According to Honeywell, its cutting-edge actuators can handle hundreds of micro-commands and adjustments per second from the aircraft’s fly-by-wire system. Simply put, this results in a more precise navigation, an important asset for an eVTOL that’s meant to operate in busy urban environments.
Archer also introduced its future air vehicle as being very silent. In addition to that, it will benefit from a thermal management technology that will enhance the passengers’ comfort even more.
Equipped with 12 rotors, the Maker will be able to hit 150 mph (340 kph), boasting a medium range of approximately 40 miles (64 km). The manufacturer estimates that it could complete around 40 short trips on a daily basis. The Maker is set to become certified by 2024 and eventually operate without a pilot on board.
