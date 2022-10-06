French Electric Aircraft With a Unique Recycled Cabin Is a Serious Game-Changer

With UAM (Urban Air Mobility) still in its early days, we haven’t even seen the most spectacular innovations yet. Switching from conventional propulsion to electric or at least hybrid alternatives is just the first step, but there’s more to be done for future green air transportation in urban centers. A French startup throws some unique sustainable features in the mix.
Established in 2018 in Toulouse-Francazal, Aura Aero claims to be the first “digital and eco-efficient” aeronautical manufacturer. In just a few years, it succeeded in developing a versatile electric air vehicle simply called Era (Electric Regional Aircraft) which is set to enter service in a few more years.
The manufacturer recently secured more orders for Era, now reaching a total of 330 order intentions. Twinjet in France, FMS in Switzerland, and Elitavia in Malta are some of the latest operator to join the list. These recent 130 Letters of Intent (LOI) were signed during the Airline Day event on September 22, celebrated at the Aeroclub de France, in Paris.
Aura Aero says that LOIs were signed for all the three configuration of Era – cargo, passenger, and VIP.
Era is primarily meant to operate as a 19-seat aircraft for regional transportation, promising a range of 215 nautical miles (247 miles/400 km) and a top speed of 300 knots (345 mph/555 kph). Its most innovative feature is the cabin, which Aura Aero says will be 100% bio-based, both recycled and recyclable.
Also, locally-sourced materials and local production facilities will be favored, to support circular economy further. So, while most manufacturers in the UAM sector are focusing on performance and operational costs, this bold startup believes that sustainable aeronautics should also be a priority.
Aura Aero may be new to the game, but its aircraft will benefit from the expertise of a giant in the industry – Safran will provide the high-voltage propulsion system, as well as the non-propulsive systems.
The French electric 19-seater is set to take to the sky in 2024 and kick off operations by 2027.
