New Clever Google Maps Feature Could Let Other Users Join the Navigation

A new Google patent describes technology that could significantly improve the experience with Google Maps while driving by allowing other users, such as car passengers, to join the navigation session.
While at first glance such a feature doesn’t seem that big for drivers, the whole idea comes down to a rather simple concept: Google Maps can display the essential navigation information to the driver, while a car passenger who joins the session and follows the same route could be provided with more details, therefore helping to find the destination much easier.
Google explains in a patent called “sharing a navigation session to minimize driver distraction” that many passengers already play the role of a copilot when the person behind the wheel is trying to find a new destination. However, Google says, by using their own devices to get the navigation instructions to the said destination, the experience could eventually be a lot more confusing simply because they could be offered a different route to the address.
On the other hand, if they are allowed to join the navigation session started by the driver, passengers can use their devices to follow the same route, while also getting additional information on the next turns.
Google says that depending on the implementation, Google Maps can stick with the same essential instructions for the drivers, such as “Turn left in 100 meters,” while passengers can get a lot more detailed information as part of the guidance that sounds like “Turn left in 100 meters at the intersection with a large tree on the corner opposite a drug store.”
This theoretically enhances the copilot capabilities of the passenger, as they can contribute with navigation information without causing any driver distraction.
The features provided by the system can be further enhanced with more control offered to the passenger. For example, Google Maps can allow passengers to look into the alternative routes that the application finds, see traffic reports for the road ahead, and adjust the route according to a personalized set of rules. Every change the passenger makes would then be synced with the Google Maps navigation guidance provided to the driver as part of the same session.
The patent explains that Google could allow other devices to join a Google Maps session using the typical connectivity methods available on modern phones, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This way, the company explains, all the data would be synchronized in real-time without the need for connecting to an external server. Furthermore, the technology could be further optimized to provide the passenger’s device only with the information that isn’t available on the server phone used by the driver, therefore limiting the bandwidth use and preventing communication issues from occurring in the middle of the drive.
