Eviation's All-Electric Plane Shows Off Luxurious Interior Ahead of Maiden Flight

Washington-based Eviation Aircraft is moving fast with the development of its all-electric plane Alice, targeting its maiden flight by the end of this year. The company has recently unveiled the design for the aircraft's executive cabin, which boasts a luxurious interior with panoramic windows, a fully equipped galley, and plenty of space.
Unveiled back in 2017, at International Paris Air Show, Alice is an electric aircraft built to offer passengers a sustainable and quiet solution for regional travels. The plane features the widest cabin in its class, having enough room for up to six passengers in the executive layout. It measures 6'4 (193 cm) across, and it includes large panoramic windows that allow people to enjoy the spectacular views from above.
Designed to offer a comfortable experience, it features wide, elegant seats that come with plenty of legroom. Each seat has a side panel, a foldable table, a power outlet, and a USB slot. The spacious cabin also has an equally spacious baggage compartment that can be used to store skis, golfing equipment or bicycles. Other belongings can be put away in a specially-designed wardrobe.
The executive cabin addresses the business plane market. When compared to its jet-fueled counterparts, the noise levels are low both during takeoff and at cruising, allowing passengers to enjoy the comfort of the cabin.
The core technology of this six-passenger plus two-crew member aircraft is completed by a Honeywell advanced fly-by-wire system.
"Alice's executive cabin is the epitome of pure all-electric elegance, and a magnificent blend of beauty and technology," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay.
Alice comes in two more configurations: commuter and cargo. The commuter cabin adds up three more seats, while the cargo cabin comes with a temperature-controlled cargo compartment to keep everything safe during the journey.
The aircraft is not designed for extended trips but for short-distance regular flights. Even so, it boasts game-changing capabilities. Thanks to its two magni650 electric propulsion units, Alice can fly at a cruise speed of 253 mph (407 kph) on 506-mile (815-km) distances. It has a payload capacity of 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg), and it represents a sustainable alternative since it doesn't produce carbon emissions.
The plane's battery energy system is a single-volume, high-energy density system created with already available technology. This means it does not rely on future updates for flight.
Currently, the aircraft is gearing up for its maiden flight as it works to get certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Once that happens, Alice is expected to enter service in 2024.
With the introduction of the new design, Eviation also announced that it started taking orders for its all-electric plane. Customer deliveries are set to begin in 2026.
