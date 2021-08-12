New British Hybrid-Electric Aircraft to Carry Passengers by Day, Cargo by Night

Many innovative aviation projects based on sustainable principles are being developed in different parts of the world, but we haven’t yet witnessed a breakthrough that would completely transform commercial flight. British company Electric Aviation Group (EAG) plans to be the one to bring a revolutionary aircraft, comparable to what the Concorde meant back in the day.
We’re not talking about supersonic aircraft, but about making regional flight truly emission-free and more cost-effective. According to EAG, statistics show that air traffic continues to double every 15 years, on one hand. On the other hand, reports show that alternative fuels, especially hydrogen, are still not developing fast enough in order to transform things and meet the universal net-zero Carbon goal by 2050.
The solution, for now, seems to be hybrid-electric propulsion, and EAG aims to brings the first 90-seat regional aircraft of this kind, on the market. Called Hera (H2ERA), this innovative aircraft would cut CO2 and NOx emissions by almost 100%, decrease noise levels by more than 60%, while being 50% more profitable – all of this in comparison to standard turboprop aircraft of the same size.
One of the most interesting things about Hera is the flexible configuration. Designed with a reconfigurable cabin and “slide-in” pallets, Hera could easily transport passengers by day, and conduct cargo operations by night. It would also be quiet enough for collection and delivery of cargo close to urban centers, and its short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities would allow it to that close to warehouses, which would optimize delivery operations even more.
EAG’s aircraft is also flexible in the sense that its airframe can be adapted to either all-electric propulsion or alternative fuels, as technologies evolve over the years. For now, the EAG technologies, including a Potential Energy Recovery System (PERS), would allow it to operate 24/7, with no charging infrastructure required.
EAG plans to conduct flight operations in 2026, and launch its 90-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft by 2030.
