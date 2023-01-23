Unofficial 2023 Ford E-Series Lightning Is Here to Fake-Replace the E-Transit

While production electric cars have been a thing for more than two decades now and pickup trucks have been catching up in recent years, the electrified van segment is still in its infancy. In the U.S., for instance, Ford is the only automaker offering a battery-powered hauler. I'm talking about the E-Transit, which has yet to get a competitor from Chevrolet and Ram.
The EV arrived for the 2022 model and it's available as a cargo van, chassis cab, and cutaway. Ford offers three lengths and three roof heights, but the range isn't all that great at up to 126 miles (203 km) on a full charge. At least when compared to electric passenger vehicles. Even so, it's a big step forward for the commercial and fleet vehicle market.
But what if Ford jumped on the battery-powered van bandwagon with the more iconic E-Series? Well, it's a scenario that doesn't make much sense nowadays when the E-Series is no longer available with a factory-built van body, but that didn't stop Instagram's "jlord8" to render it. Meet the Econoline Lightning, the virtual EV that could give the E-Transit a run for its money.
Why go with this nameplate you ask? Well, Ford used the "Econoline" badge on all four generations of the E-Series. The name was discontinued in 2000 when the van became known as the E-Series. As for Lightning, it was first used on a high-performance truck but it was recently revived for the all-electric version of the F-150. It's an association that would definitely work on such a vehicle.
And speaking of the F-150 Lightning, the rendering is pretty much a fourth-generation E-Series with the headlamp and grille assembly of the electric pickup truck. I'm talking about the same closed-off grille with the big "Ford" badge in the center and the same LED light bar that stretches across the nose before it descends toward the bumper on each side. I think it looks kinda cool and gives the old E-Series a fresh face. Remember, the current-gen van was last redesigned in 1992 and the exterior hasn't received any serious updates since 2008.
Of course, the E-Series Lightning would be doable with the same electric gear as in the E-Transit, which shares its liquid-cooled battery with the Mustang Mach-E and electric motor with the F-150 Lightning. However, since it would be heavier than the E-Transit, an E-Series EV would probably return less than 100 miles (161 km) per full charge in any configuration. All told, it's not something Ford is even considering right now.
But it would be totally cool to have an American-looking van with EV power, wouldn't it? Well, if you're not hooked on Fords, the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana are rumored to go the all-electric path in 2026. Meanwhile, check out the F-150 Lightning-faced E-Series in the post below.
But what if Ford jumped on the battery-powered van bandwagon with the more iconic E-Series? Well, it's a scenario that doesn't make much sense nowadays when the E-Series is no longer available with a factory-built van body, but that didn't stop Instagram's "jlord8" to render it. Meet the Econoline Lightning, the virtual EV that could give the E-Transit a run for its money.
Why go with this nameplate you ask? Well, Ford used the "Econoline" badge on all four generations of the E-Series. The name was discontinued in 2000 when the van became known as the E-Series. As for Lightning, it was first used on a high-performance truck but it was recently revived for the all-electric version of the F-150. It's an association that would definitely work on such a vehicle.
And speaking of the F-150 Lightning, the rendering is pretty much a fourth-generation E-Series with the headlamp and grille assembly of the electric pickup truck. I'm talking about the same closed-off grille with the big "Ford" badge in the center and the same LED light bar that stretches across the nose before it descends toward the bumper on each side. I think it looks kinda cool and gives the old E-Series a fresh face. Remember, the current-gen van was last redesigned in 1992 and the exterior hasn't received any serious updates since 2008.
Of course, the E-Series Lightning would be doable with the same electric gear as in the E-Transit, which shares its liquid-cooled battery with the Mustang Mach-E and electric motor with the F-150 Lightning. However, since it would be heavier than the E-Transit, an E-Series EV would probably return less than 100 miles (161 km) per full charge in any configuration. All told, it's not something Ford is even considering right now.
But it would be totally cool to have an American-looking van with EV power, wouldn't it? Well, if you're not hooked on Fords, the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana are rumored to go the all-electric path in 2026. Meanwhile, check out the F-150 Lightning-faced E-Series in the post below.