Ford Recalls E-350, E-450, and F-59 Over Potential Fuel Leak

Ford has recently discovered that its E-350, E-450, and F-59 may experience a potential fuel leak. The root cause is extended peeling of the paint along the fuel tank weld seam, which is prone to corrode over time.
Ford points the finger at pre- and post-paint production deviations at the supplier of the fuel tank for this concern. The supplier in question is Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions Canada Ltd., and no fewer than six part numbers are listed in the recall report published on the NHTSA’s website.
CC34-9K007-GH and CC34-9002-GB stand for the fuel tank assembly and fuel tank shell of the F-59 commercial van. The E-Series, on the other hand, is listed with a 40-gallon fuel tank (LC24-9K007-AB and 9C24-9002-DC) and a 55-gallon fuel tank (LC24-9K007-BB and 9C24-9002-FC). If you prefer the metric system, that’s around 151.4 and 208.2 liters.
A grand total of 11,074 vehicles are called back stateside, split between 2,413 examples of the 2021 to 2022 model year F-59 and 8,661 examples of the 2022 to 2023 model year E-350 and E-450. The build dates for the recalled F-59s are November 1st, 2021 to March 16th, 2022. Build dates for the recalled Es range between November 16th, 2021 and March 1st, 2022.
Ford says that the driver can identify this problem in three ways: fuel odor, fuel leakage, and/or an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp. Fuel tanks with proper paint adhesion were introduced into production at the Ohio plant on March 1st, 2022 and at the Detroit plant on March 16th, 2022.
Ohio Assembly Plant currently rocks 1,740 employees tasked with making F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks, the F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty Chassis Cab, the E-Series Cutaway, and E-Series Stripped Chassis. Detroit Chassis, on the other hand, makes the F-53 motorhome chassis, F-59 commercial step van, and subassemblies for the F-53 and F-59 chassis.
At press time, Ford’s most affordable version of the E-Series is the Stripped Chassis at $37,720 sans destination charge. The Cutaway starts at $40,820 for the E-350 SRW with 16- by 7-inch steelies. Prospective customers are further presented with the 7.3-liter Godzilla cam-in-block V8 from the Super Duty line, rated at 325 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. There is also an economy-rated specification of this behemoth, which makes do with 300 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque.
As for the F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis, this bad boy is the Ford Motor Company’s highest-rated commercial stripped chassis. It features the 7.3 of the E-350 as standard, connected to a six-speed automatic box.
No fewer than five wheelbases are currently offered, ranging from 158 to 208 inches. The latter features a gross vehicle weight rating of 22,000 pounds (9,979 kilograms). The F-59 further flaunts a 50-degree wheel cut for excellent maneuverability and an optional CNG/Propane prep package.
