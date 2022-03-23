Ford F-59 Stripped Chassis Recalled Over Steering Issue

A simple vehicle in every respect, even the F-59 has a few issues. On this occasion, we’re dealing with a few vehicles produced from the 2020 to the 2022 model years with improperly tightened steering shaft bolts.
The Ford Motor Company received a report from a secondary stage manufacturer that a 2021 stripped chassis lost steering control due to separation of the intermediate steering shaft from the steering gearbox. The F-59 in question had 19 miles (just around 31 kilometers) on the odometer.
Analysis blames the aforementioned bolt, which is designed to secure the intermediate shaft to the steering gearbox. Preliminary investigation revealed that an operator may have overridden the not-OK signal during bolt installation, which is absolutely inexcusable considering the safety risks associated with the loss of steering control in such a heavy vehicle.
Ford conducted an inspection of 118 stripped chassis vehicles within the Detroit Chassis Plant on January 28th, but failed to find any problem with them. An inspection of 845 units at the final stage manufacturer’s facility was conducted in February, and they didn’t find any issues there either.
Be that as it may, the Ford Motor Company received a separation report the following day. This F-59 had 6 miles (10 kilometers) on the odometer, and curiously enough, it came from the same final stage manufacturer that inspected between February 14th and 16th. Production records found yet another not-OK signal overridden at the Detroit Chassis Plant, which prompted corrective actions at DCP to ensure that it never happens again.
Ford’s in-depth review of production records further discovered 72 units with overridden signals, which is why FoMoCo had to recall them all.
Owner notifications will be mailed on March 28th. Authorized retailers will inspect the intermediate shaft bolt, and – if necessary – replace it. Of course, the replacement bolt will be installed and torqued per workshop manual direction at no cost to the customer. Those who paid for this service from their pockets are eligible for reimbursement until April 11th, Ford states.
