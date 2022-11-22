Ford E-350 Sportsmobile 4x4 Is an Overland Powerhouse, Flexes V8 Power Stroke Diesel

This custom build put together by Sportsmobile on top of a Ford E-350 chassis was kept in a garage most of the time, explaining its exceptional condition. With a 4x4 transmission and a powerful 6.0-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine, nothing could stand in its way.
The fourth generation of the Ford Econoline retained the previous model’s chassis but improved the body and interior. After the 2000 model year, the Econoline name was dropped in favor of the E-Series to closely match the F-Series trucks with which it shares many components. The E-350 is the heavy-duty version, corresponding to the 1-ton chassis, and usually features a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.
That is, unless the owner orders a special build, like this 2006 Ford E-350 selling on Bring a Trailer. The van was converted to four-wheel drive by Sportsmobile as part of the camper conversion, and it features a dual-range Atlas transfer case with interesting qualities. According to the seller, the van can be operated with front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive, with options for low and high gear ratios for each of the three configurations.
The power comes from a 6.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The engine delivered 235 horsepower and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) when it was new. The seller mentions that the turbocharger and transmission output speed sensor was replaced in 2013, and service in 2020 involved replacing the batteries, servicing the transmission, and changing the oil. Since the van was rarely used, it only has 37k miles on the odometer.
Judging by the pictures, the E-350 was lifted, although there are no details about the job. The van is fitted with 16″ alloy wheels wrapped in 285/75 Continental TerrainContact tires installed in 2022. Both the front cabin and living quarters look as if nobody touched them. Speaking of the latter, it comes packed with everything one might need on the road, including a Tripp Lite inverter/charger that powers everything inside the camper.
There’s, of course, a kitchenette equipped with a sink as well as electric appliances, including a GE microwave oven and a refrigerator. A propane heater allows spending the nights at ski resorts during winter, while a composting toilet provides a sense of independence. The bench seat folds down into a sleeping surface which, according to the listing on Bring a Trailer, measures 52x72 inches (132x183 cm).
