2006 Low-Roof Ford Econoline Makes for a Cozy House on Wheels With Off-Grid Capabilities

While a low-roof Ford Econoline might not be the number one choice of builders when it comes to van conversions, this guy made it work and tuned this 2006 model in a cozy house on wheels with off-grid capabilities.
Shane Dennis is in the school bus and van conversion business so turning the 2006 Econoline into a well-equipped tiny home wasn’t exactly rocket science for him. His van now packs 600W of solar on the roof, comes with a Dometic AC unit, and 40 gallons of water onboard. The garage area in the back of the van houses a freezer, Shane’s tools, his propane tank, and other gear. The electrical system is also stored in the back.
In addition to the freezer in the back, which mostly holds his dog’s food, the van is also equipped with a 12V refrigerator placed in front of the vehicle, right at the entrance, on the left side. Moving on into the van’s kitchen area, you’ll find a propane two-burner stove with an oven, a round sink, and a seat with storage underneath.
Both Shane and his dog sleep in a 6.2 ft (189 cm) bed that is close to 4 ft (121 cm) in width. Also in the bedroom area, the van dweller built some cubbies to store his clothes. While the Econoline has an AC unit installed, Shane also placed a 12V marine fan above the bed, which he founds more useful than the Dometic.
The entire layout of the Ford van was designed to meet Shane’s specific needs, with the builder explaining that his focus was on building a practical house on wheels rather than a fancy, head-turning one that doesn’t go with his lifestyle.
Those interested in hiring Shane for a van conversion can contact him for more details. Meanwhile, you can take a virtual tour of his Econoline van in the video below.
