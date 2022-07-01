Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana Full-Size Vans To Be Replaced by EVs in 2026

General Motors is reportedly planning to discontinue its existing cargo and passenger vans Chevrolet Express and its twin GMC Savana and replace them with electric alternatives starting with the 2026 model year.
According to a competitive analysis source, cited by Autoweek, GM is considering an electrified future for its commercial fleet, so the last of the American-style vans will stop being manufactured after the 2025 model year.
The two full-size vans have a long history in GM’s fleet of commercial vehicles, and though many consider them old and outdated, the Chevrolet Express and the GMC Savana have consistently brought in sales for the car manufacturer.
That’s why the news about replacing them with battery-electric vans has been frowned upon by many.
The Chevy Express and GMC Savana have been available since 1995, with their basic designs tracing back to the 1971 model year. The last major overhaul was delivered in the 2003 model year. The full-size vans have been selling so well during their two-decade lifespan that GM currently has the second-best-selling commercial van franchise behind Ford.
Speaking of rival Ford, the reports suggest that General Motors will not develop any more vehicles to pit against the gasoline-powered Ford Transit. Instead, the Express and Savana replacements will be based on the carmaker’s proprietary EV-specific “skateboard” chassis and Ultium modular battery pack.
The upcoming products could have a design resembling the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van that GM is currently building for its commercial clients.
The first-generation Express full-size van was based on the GMT 600 platform, with an updated model switching to the GMT 610 platform in 2003. This model is the one still available today, though with some changes to the powertrain and styling.
The GMC Savana, on the other hand, is a rebadged variant of the Chevrolet Express. It also received a front fascia redesign and an updated platform in 2003. Both full-size commercial vans are available in cargo, passenger, and cutaway configurations.
