Unmolested 1967 Pontiac GTO Spent Over 35 Years in a Coma, Now Runs and Drives

This is also the reason this Pontiac GTO is such a big Internet sensation. With less than a day remaining until the auction comes to an end, the car is getting close to 50 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing reaching $11,500. Let’s start with what sets this GTO apart from the rest of the crowd: it’s a 1967 model that’s PHS-documented, sporting everything entirely original (the owner guarantees nothing has been touched or molested since the car rolled off the assembly lines), and with the matching numbers engine still there under the hood.The icing on the cake is how the car spent its last three decades. eBay seller bub633 says the GTO was parked in the mid-'80s due to mechanical issues, so after this whole time, it’s finally back and ready to roll.And what’s more, after several fixes, it’s now running, driving, and stopping properly, though the owner says some additional mechanical work is still required.Aesthetically speaking, this GTO clearly doesn’t come in its best shape. The floors, the trunk pan, and the gas tank need to be replaced completely, but on the other hand, the frame is said to be rock solid.The interior looks good, and aside from a few cracks on the dashboard and some rips on the door panels, nothing big seems to be required, though one good way to start would be a thorough cleaning to get a clearer picture of everything inside.Finding a GTO coupe in a solid shape allowing for an easy restoration and with everything still original isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, especially because Pontiac didn’t build many of them in the first place. Out of the entire GTO production for MY 1967, the hardtop accounted for over 65,000 units, while the convertible was second with some 9,500 units.Only approximately 7,000 coupes ended up being built for this model year.This is also the reason this Pontiac GTO is such a big Internet sensation. With less than a day remaining until the auction comes to an end, the car is getting close to 50 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing reaching $11,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.