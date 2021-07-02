All-Original 1970 Pontiac GTO Spent 20 Years in a Coma, Is Still Breathing

4 Real 1969 Pontiac GTO VIN Code 242 Sees Daylight After 20 Years, Needs Help

Cars sitting for decades can hide all kinds of surprises, especially if they've been sitting under the clear sky, which most often means the body is very close to becoming a full wreck.



First and foremost, let’s start with the basics. It’s a 1970 Pontiac GTO that hasn’t moved for approximately two decades. As the owner explains on



For car aficionados out there, the beach part is definitely concerning, as we all know what humidity does to metal. And as it turns out, this



Of course, there’s some rust here and there, including on the driver’s quarter panel, so if you’re interested in buying this GTO, you should definitely inspect everything closer to figure out if rust has taken its toll on other parts as well.



The engine under the hood is the original 400 that came with the GTO, and while this is the good news, there’s also some bad news. The engine no longer starts, although it turns over by hand, so it’s not stuck from sitting. The engine has already been rebuilt before the GTO ended up in storage, so in theory, it shouldn’t require too many fixes to start.



