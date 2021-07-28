Once-Divine 1964 Pontiac GTO with Low Miles Is Still Original, Still Unrestored

Audi e-tron Got a $38,000 Repair Bill for a Fender Bender in the U.S.

Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this GTO has become quite an Internet sensation lately, as nearly 30 bids have already been received in the few days online. The current bid is $8,000 with 3 days left until the digital fight for the car comes to an end. The model that we have here, for example, is just the living proof that a GTO with a body that clearly shows its age is just as gorgeous as it gets, though as you’ll learn in the next few lines, this car is one very solid candidate for a full restoration.First and foremost, let’s start with the good news. Currently located in Lincoln, Nebraska, this GTO has never been restored, and in theory, it’s as original as it gets. Nothing big seems to be missing, and what’s more, eBay seller eddies_junk_shop says the car comes with lots of extra parts the buyer would receive as part of the deal.On the other hand, the 389 (6.4-liter) V8 engine under the hood no longer starts and runs, so it goes without saying that a quick check is totally recommended before a possible purchase. It’s not clear if the engine is locked up from sitting or not, but the seller says “it has not been operational for several years.”This GTO left the factory as a fairly high-optioned model, so in addition to what the eyes can see in the photos here, worth knowing is that it also comes with leather seats (obviously not in their best shape), air conditioning, and power windows.In other words, once restored, this GTO could end up costing quite a small fortune, especially if everything is redone according to the factory specifications and without losing the original factor.The mileage of the car is another strong selling point as well. The odometer indicates just a little over 37,000 miles (59,500 km), and of course, it’s believed they’re all original.Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this GTO has become quite an Internet sensation lately, as nearly 30 bids have already been received in the few days online. The current bid is $8,000 with 3 days left until the digital fight for the car comes to an end.

