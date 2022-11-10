Ultra-Rare Ferrari Enzo V12 Engine Hitting the Auction Block in Miami at No Reserve

Several punchy motors listed for grabs have made headlines these past few months, including some that came from full-blown exotics, with the occasional jaw-dropping tune. This one, however, is much more special, as it was designed by Ferrari to power the fabulous Enzo.
Still in the factory crate, it is a complete mill, with air box, inlets, ancillaries, and engine loom. The vendor states that it can be mounted for display, thus becoming the centerpiece in any collection.
Nonetheless, that would be a waste, as the best use for it is under the hood of a very special car. After all, you are looking at a V12, with 6.0 liters in displacement, and no forced induction. It is capable of pushing out 651 hp (660 ps / 485 kW) at 7,800 rpm, and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Sure, one might argue that we now have crossovers that are punchier, and faster than the Enzo. Still, few rides can live up to the thrill supplied by this iconic model, which needed 3.65 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill back in the day. It had a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350 kph) and could deal with the quarter-mile in 11 seconds, according to the Prancing Horse.
The V12 is advertised by RMSothebys for their upcoming Miami auction, which kicks off on December 10. The lump will be offered at no reserve, and since this is a very rare piece of automobilia, you know that it will fetch an eye-watering sum if it sparks enough interest, don’t you? The auction house has provided an estimated selling price too, which is between $200,000 and $300,000. Mind you, that sum would get you an actual supercar, and not just an engine, but no one can deny the coolness factor of this V12.
