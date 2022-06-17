One-Off White Ferrari Enzo Deserves Nothing but Love, Leaves Hideout to Find a New Home

It is estimated that out of the 400 copies of the Enzo ever made by Ferrari, including the one gifted to the Pope, and then auctioned for charity, only 20 were finished in a non-standard color. Out of those, a single example left the Maranello factory in Bianco Avus or white in English, and you’re looking at it here.
A 2003 model, it was originally sold to a German-Swiss billionaire, who used it only a bit in the first years. It spent some time in the window of the Matran Ferrari dealership in Switzerland, before being exported to Hong Kong in 2011, where it wasn’t registered, as it is a left-hand drive car.
Accompanied by a Ferrari Classiche certification, which was awarded the year after it arrived in Hong Kong, it has been properly maintained since new. The odometer reads around 9,600 km (5,965 miles), and the white Enzo, the only one of its kind, is now looking for a new home, with RMSothebys listing it for an upcoming auction on June 29-30.
Like each and every Enzo out there, this one packs the naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine too, with an automated-manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. It is rated at 651 hp (650 ps / 485 kW), produced at 7,800 rpm, and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque, at 5,500 rpm. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes 3.65 seconds, and it can hit over 217 mph (350 kph). Ferrari claimed back in the day that the quarter-mile was dealt with in 11 seconds.
As everyone and their pet knows, the Enzos are still a seven-digit affair, and due to its special nature, with the white finish on top of a black interior, the pictured one has the opportunity to top them all. How much do you think it will fetch at auction?
