Ultra-Cute 2024 Renault 5 To Have Bidirectional Charging, Green V2G Capabilities

The world desperately needs battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that are not outlandish SUVs or expensive sedans. Customers should be allowed to choose, and, more importantly, they should have genuine options that won't become burdensome because of high monthly payments. Enter Renault 5 – the little zero-tailpipe emission hatchback that wants to be your day-to-day ally.
The automaker that made a BEV the world's best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023 decided it should not give customers a big battery in their garage that could be used when the electricity grid tapped out. As such, bidirectional charging is not a thing. It may be because the Model Y manufacturer is also selling home energy storage solutions.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says an average American home needs around 886 kWh monthly. An all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y has an 82-kWh battery pack, which, at least in theory, would be enough to power a very energy-hungry home for around 24 hours. But the Renault 5 (known in the U.S. and Canada as "Le Car") might not have such a generous battery because of its smaller dimensions. So why is it going to pack so much more than a bestseller?
BEVs with bidirectional charging can extract power from the grid and send it back when possible. That's what vehicle-to-grid (V2G) does. It allows the vehicle to become a buffer. The upcoming 2024 Renault 5 will have an onboard charger that enables this technology.
But it won't work without the Powerbox – a 7 to 22 kW charging station. This device will allow the owner to control the energy flow through an app. They'll also be able to choose when it's working to charge the car or to supply the grid with electrons. It can also use the vehicle's Li-ion battery as an energy source. We expect Renault to introduce a couple of versions of the Powerbox. It's unclear yet if early customers will get it included with their Renault 5 order or if they will have to pay for it separately.
The most interesting bit about Renault's V2G proposition is that it can inject "carbon-neutral" electricity into the grid, meaning energy that doesn't need offsetting can reach other consumers. That's possible through a contract with Renault's Mobilize subsidiary, which partnered with Mobility House. They guarantee that the energy going back into the grid is just a bit cleaner.
The Powerbox can also charge the car during off-peak hours and send electrons back to the grid during peak periods. If Renault 5 buyers stay at home or don't use the vehicle for more extended periods, this process can help them pay less for electricity every month.
The good news about the adorable hatchback with V2G capability is that it will also boast the vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature. Owners can power various appliances through an adapter by just hooking them up to the car's charging port.
The Mobilize-enabled V2G will be available starting in 2024 in France and Germany. The UK will get it in 2025. There is no mention of this service becoming available in North America, but the 134-HP front-wheel-drive hatchback will launch worldwide later this year or in early 2024.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says an average American home needs around 886 kWh monthly. An all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y has an 82-kWh battery pack, which, at least in theory, would be enough to power a very energy-hungry home for around 24 hours. But the Renault 5 (known in the U.S. and Canada as "Le Car") might not have such a generous battery because of its smaller dimensions. So why is it going to pack so much more than a bestseller?
BEVs with bidirectional charging can extract power from the grid and send it back when possible. That's what vehicle-to-grid (V2G) does. It allows the vehicle to become a buffer. The upcoming 2024 Renault 5 will have an onboard charger that enables this technology.
But it won't work without the Powerbox – a 7 to 22 kW charging station. This device will allow the owner to control the energy flow through an app. They'll also be able to choose when it's working to charge the car or to supply the grid with electrons. It can also use the vehicle's Li-ion battery as an energy source. We expect Renault to introduce a couple of versions of the Powerbox. It's unclear yet if early customers will get it included with their Renault 5 order or if they will have to pay for it separately.
The most interesting bit about Renault's V2G proposition is that it can inject "carbon-neutral" electricity into the grid, meaning energy that doesn't need offsetting can reach other consumers. That's possible through a contract with Renault's Mobilize subsidiary, which partnered with Mobility House. They guarantee that the energy going back into the grid is just a bit cleaner.
But that will take a lot of work to achieve in countries like France. The Hexagon's energy source is primarily nuclear (68%), closely followed by hydropower (19%).
The Powerbox can also charge the car during off-peak hours and send electrons back to the grid during peak periods. If Renault 5 buyers stay at home or don't use the vehicle for more extended periods, this process can help them pay less for electricity every month.
The good news about the adorable hatchback with V2G capability is that it will also boast the vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature. Owners can power various appliances through an adapter by just hooking them up to the car's charging port.
The Mobilize-enabled V2G will be available starting in 2024 in France and Germany. The UK will get it in 2025. There is no mention of this service becoming available in North America, but the 134-HP front-wheel-drive hatchback will launch worldwide later this year or in early 2024.