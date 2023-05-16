Renault Teases Its New Flagship SUV Rafale, Slated To Launch on June 18

Renault will have a new flagship in its SUV lineup, pushing the Austral and Espace down the ranks. The new model is a coupe-SUV inspired by Renault's history as an aircraft manufacturer in the 1930s. The mid-size crossover will share the CMF-CD architecture with its brothers Austral and the recently unveiled Espace.
Renault introduced the Austral last year as it retired the ill-fated Kadjar. The Samsung-based compact crossover failed to ignite the passion of European customers. Despite its bland name, Austral was supposed to be the top dog in its segment and push Renault into the upper echelon of the European market. Still, its fame was short-lived, considering that Renault has already announced a new flagship.
The Renault Rafale will compete in the D segment, where Renault also sells the recently unveiled Espace. Espace used to be an MPV, but Renault thought SUVs were cooler, giving it a new spin. Although the Espace is noticeably larger, it shares many technical details and even body panels with the C-segment Austral. Now, Renault wants to add the Rafale to the lineup, which is a coupe-SUV version of the new Espace.
Rafale is a popular name in France, thanks to the fighter jet built by Dassault Aviation. If you wonder what's the connection between Renault and the multirole fighter, there isn't one. Instead, Renault connects to the Caudron C460, a famous racing plane from the 1930s. Renault acquired Caudron in 1933 and renamed the C460 as Rafale, the French name for "gust." Nevertheless, this is the first time when the Rafale name has been used for a car model. It's way better than Austral, admit it.
The upcoming Renault Rafale marks the dawn of a new D-segment strategy at Renault. The new coupe-SUV will be powered exclusively by the latest generation of Renault's E-Tech hybrid powertrains. The Rafale will be available with mild and full hybrid powertrains, with the former backed by the gas-powered four-banger 1.3-liter engine. The full-hybrid version combines a three-cylinder, 1.2-liter engine with an electric motor and a 1.7-kWh Li-ion battery for a total of 196 horsepower. No fully-electric version is planned.
Design-wise, the Rafale should borrow the front cues of the Austral and Espace while retaining the longer wheelbase of the latter. The rear is entirely new, though, with a raked rear glass and LED taillights extending over the car's entire width. The cabin will inherit the same glass cockpit as the Austral and Espace, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment screen. A 9.3-inch head-up display is also on offer.
The Renault Rafale will premiere on June 18 during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, with the market launch planned for late 2023 or early 2024. Rumor has it that the Rafale will also be available in a sporty Esprit-Alpine guise, in line with its premium ambitions.
