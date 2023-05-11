New Renault Austral E-Tech Hybrid Gets Priced in the UK,Electrified SUV Packs 197 HP

The Renault-Nissan Alliance birthed the Qashqai-based Kadjar in 2015, with production concluding in 2022. A commercially successful crossover, the Kadjar has been succeeded by another compact-sized crossover with Qashqai underpinnings. Dubbed Austral, the newcomer is now available to order in the United Kingdom as a hybrid from £34,695 (just around $43,405) on the road.

