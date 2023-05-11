New Renault Austral E-Tech Hybrid Gets Priced in the UK,Electrified SUV Packs 197 HP

The Renault-Nissan Alliance birthed the Qashqai-based Kadjar in 2015, with production concluding in 2022. A commercially successful crossover, the Kadjar has been succeeded by another compact-sized crossover with Qashqai underpinnings. Dubbed Austral, the newcomer is now available to order in the United Kingdom as a hybrid from £34,695 (just around $43,405) on the road.
Expensive though it may be, there's plenty to like about Renault's take on the Qashqai. For starters, the hybrid setup can generate up to 197 horsepower (make that 200 metric ponies). A 1.7-kWh battery running at 400 volts also needs to be mentioned. 80 percent of the driving on urban roads can be made in full-electric mode, or so the French automaker says in the release attached below.
Don't be fooled by that promise, though, because WLTP-rated numbers are rarely mirrored in real-world conditions. Under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the Austral E-Tech achieves up to 60.1 miles to the gallon in the combined test cycle. That's 50 miles per gallon in the United States or 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers in the metric system, which is pretty good for a utility vehicle from this segment.
Equipped with a multi-mode clutchless transmission rather than a CVT or a torque-converter automatic, the Austral E-Tech generates 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) of torque on full song. Carbon dioxide emissions are listed at 105 grams per kilometer, while maximum driving range is estimated at 683 miles (1,100 kilometers).
A nicer design than the Kadjar, the Austral further impresses on the inside. British customers are presented with plenty of standard features, including keyless entry and parking sensors all around. The three-grade lineup kicks off with the techno in lowercase letters, which also boasts a rearview camera, LED taillights, LED matrix-style headlights, and 19-inch Komah alloy wheels.
A frameless automatic rearview mirror, sliding rear bench seat, sliding center console armrest, automatic dual-zone air conditioning, and an air purifier pretty much sum up the highlights. All available grades come with 555 liters (19.6 cubic feet) of trunk capacity.
Infotainment comes courtesy of a 12-inch touchscreen. The OpenR system flaunts built-in Google services, including the likes of Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also standard, along with a 9.3-inch head-up display.
Available from £36,695 ($45,910), the techno esprit Alpine isn't a hotter version of the Austral E-Tech. The Dieppe-based subsidiary's name is there merely for show rather than go. The easiest way of telling apart this fellow from its lesser sibling is the wheel design, namely 20-inch Daytona alloys. It further sweetens the deal with lots of Alpine detailing both inside and out, heated front seats, electric adjustments for both, massage for the driver, a heated steering wheel, and a power tailgate.
From a technological standpoint, the biggest upgrades over the techno are adaptive cruise control with lane centering, as well as traffic and speed recognition with overspeed prevention. The iconic esprit Alpine sits at the top of the lineup with a sticker price of £39,495 ($49,415). It builds on the mid-range grade with the addition of all-wheel steering, the 360-degree Around View 3D system, a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio with 12 speakers, and wireless phone charging.
