2024 Dacia Duster Spied With Bigster Design Cues, New SUV Features Renault CMF-B Platform

Caught on camera with light camouflage in Spain, this prototype of the 2024 Dacia Duster leaves little to the imagination. Every single body panel is new, and the cockpit is closer to the Sandero-Logan-Jogger siblings in layout than the second-generation Dacia Duster.
Gen 3 is very important for the Romanian automaker, which sold a little over 444,000 vehicles in Europe last year. That's 13.8 percent better compared to 2021, and it's all the more impressive given that new car sales declined by 4.6 percent in 2022, according to ACEA.
The Renault-controlled automaker from Mioveni overtook Kia and Hyundai, as well as American and European heavyweights. Think Ford and Opel, among others like Fiat and Citroen. The Duster played a huge role in this regard, which is why Dacia can't afford to disappoint prospective customers with the third gen.
Pictured on Continental tires, the prototype before your eyes is rocking the CMF-B platform of the Sandero, Logan, and Jogger. The Common Module Family B-segment platform, employed by said vehicles, is a low-cost version of the CMF-B used in Renault vehicles.
These variants are designated LS for Low Specification and HS for High Specification. Neither offers all-wheel drive, which may upset a great number of Duster loyalists who appreciate the small crossover's prowess off the beaten path. On the other hand, the Romanian automaker will sweeten the deal with a hybrid option.
Expected to arrive in dealer showrooms in 2024, the all-new Duster will be offered with a selection of gasoline, bi-fuel, and hybridized powertrains. The lack of a diesel may not be to the liking of some peeps either, but alas, diesel-engined passenger cars are steadily going the way of the dodo in preparation for the Euro 7 regulations.
A two-row crossover as opposed to the Bigster's three-row seating layout, the Duster borrows many design cues from its larger sibling. The Bigster has been confirmed to feature CMF-B LS underpinnings as well. The Bigster may also be offered as a plug-in hybrid.
Turning our attention back to the Duster, the self-charging hybrid promises to be the best powertrain of the bunch. Introduced to the Romanian marque by the Jogger Hybrid, the eco-minded setup consists of a naturally-aspirated 1.6er, a multi-mode transmission, an electric motor, a starter generator, and a small battery.
Dacia promises 140 ps or 138 horsepower in old money, along with 144 Nm (106 lb-ft) for the combustion engine, 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) for the traction motor, as well as 50 Nm (37 pound-feet) for the starter generator. The Jogger Hybrid can reportedly spend up to 80 percent of its time in electric mode in the urban jungle, albeit such claims do not apply in real-world driving scenarios.
Lower down the spectrum, a 1.0-liter turbo gasser will be joined by a 1.0-liter turbo gasser modified to run on liquefied petroleum gas if needed. The LPG conversion, however, comes with the deletion of the spare wheel beneath the trunk floor, where the tank is located.
