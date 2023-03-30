New Dacia Duster Looks Big(ster) in First Spy Shots

Good news for fans of the Romanian SUV, as the Dacia Duster is getting a new generation. The company has been spotted testing the high-rider in a premiere somewhere in Spain, and it immediately looks more modern compared to its (now) six-year old predecessor.
Believed to be an entirely new generation and not a mid-cycle refresh, the 2024 (or so it is believed anyway) Dacia Duster has a fresh design. Overall, it looks like a smaller version of the Bigster, which due for production in 2025 subsequent to being previewed by a concept two years ago. That’s more good news, as the upcoming flagship SUV, whose footprint should be similar to that of the Skoda Kodiaq, is quite attractive – or the study was anyway.
Even with the heavy disguise on, it is clear that it has a new face. The slimmer headlights with integrated DRLs flank the grille that will be decorated by the corporate logo in the middle. Further down, it has side vents, and a bigger central air intake. Slightly boxier overall proportions are visible, and the profile looks about the same, bar the new door handles, and probably fresh lines that will be visible once the camo comes off. At the rear, it has new taillights, tailgate with the license plate holder sitting further up, cleaner-looking bumper, and the third brake light incorporated into the spoiler.
Overall, it seems to sport a similar ground clearance, and it appears that the space between the axles has been slightly increased. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but such a move would automatically free up more legroom for those sitting at the back. Moreover, the cargo area is expected to be improved. We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but we do expect it to feature a new infotainment system, perhaps with a portrait-oriented screen. The overall quality of the materials used inside should be enhanced, though you shouldn’t hold your breath for anything premium, as this is still a budget car.
Word on the street is that the all-new Dacia Duster will not be built on the old B platform. Instead, it is understood to be based on the CMF-B construction of the second-gen Captur, which is also used on the Clio V. The same architecture is the foundation stone of the latest Nissan Juke, and other models made by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and it will make it compatible with a generous host of powertrains. Rumors speak of a few gasoline burners, and maybe the Clio E-Tech’s self-charging hybrid. It’s too early to speak about a possible diesel, but we wouldn’t act surprised if they give it a low-revving lump once it premieres, supposedly sometime next year, maybe in the first half.
Even with the heavy disguise on, it is clear that it has a new face. The slimmer headlights with integrated DRLs flank the grille that will be decorated by the corporate logo in the middle. Further down, it has side vents, and a bigger central air intake. Slightly boxier overall proportions are visible, and the profile looks about the same, bar the new door handles, and probably fresh lines that will be visible once the camo comes off. At the rear, it has new taillights, tailgate with the license plate holder sitting further up, cleaner-looking bumper, and the third brake light incorporated into the spoiler.
Overall, it seems to sport a similar ground clearance, and it appears that the space between the axles has been slightly increased. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but such a move would automatically free up more legroom for those sitting at the back. Moreover, the cargo area is expected to be improved. We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but we do expect it to feature a new infotainment system, perhaps with a portrait-oriented screen. The overall quality of the materials used inside should be enhanced, though you shouldn’t hold your breath for anything premium, as this is still a budget car.
Word on the street is that the all-new Dacia Duster will not be built on the old B platform. Instead, it is understood to be based on the CMF-B construction of the second-gen Captur, which is also used on the Clio V. The same architecture is the foundation stone of the latest Nissan Juke, and other models made by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and it will make it compatible with a generous host of powertrains. Rumors speak of a few gasoline burners, and maybe the Clio E-Tech’s self-charging hybrid. It’s too early to speak about a possible diesel, but we wouldn’t act surprised if they give it a low-revving lump once it premieres, supposedly sometime next year, maybe in the first half.