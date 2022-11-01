2023 Dacia Duster Becomes More 'Extreme' With New and Well-Equipped Trim Level

Having accounted for almost 20% of the model’s sales year-to-date, the Extreme SE has returned to the Duster for the 2023 model year, “by popular demand,” says Dacia.
Sporting exclusive updates inside and out, the new Dacia Duster Extreme SE builds on the range-topping Journey, and benefits from a generous host of equipment for a vehicle in this segment.
We will detail the gizmos in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you that it has orange accents on the side mirror caps, and roof rails, and orange ‘Duster’ emblem on the tailgate. The company’s new logo further decorates the Romanian crossover, which rides on glossy black 17-inch wheels in this configuration.
On the inside, the Duster Extreme SE has signature orange inserts on the door cards, and the same shade was used for the upholstery stitching. Satin chrome air vent surrounds are part of the makeover. As far as the equipment goes, Dacia mentions keyless entry, rear parking sensors, Multiview camera, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, and heated front seats, all of which are offered at no extra cost.
The new Duster Extreme SE is available with gasoline, bi-fuel, and diesel engines. The gasoline family comprises the 90 ps (89 hp / 66 kW), 130 ps (128 hp / 96 kW), and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) variants. The bi-fuel has 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW), and the diesel is rated at 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW). All of them are offered with front-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive system is an option compatible only with the oil burner. The EDC automatic transmission is reserved for the TCe 150 model.
Dacia is already accepting orders for this version of the crossover in the United Kingdom, where deliveries will commence next year. Pricing starts at £18,295 ($21,097) OTR, and goes up to at least £22,445 ($25,883) for the Blue dCi 115 4x4.
We will detail the gizmos in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you that it has orange accents on the side mirror caps, and roof rails, and orange ‘Duster’ emblem on the tailgate. The company’s new logo further decorates the Romanian crossover, which rides on glossy black 17-inch wheels in this configuration.
On the inside, the Duster Extreme SE has signature orange inserts on the door cards, and the same shade was used for the upholstery stitching. Satin chrome air vent surrounds are part of the makeover. As far as the equipment goes, Dacia mentions keyless entry, rear parking sensors, Multiview camera, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, and heated front seats, all of which are offered at no extra cost.
The new Duster Extreme SE is available with gasoline, bi-fuel, and diesel engines. The gasoline family comprises the 90 ps (89 hp / 66 kW), 130 ps (128 hp / 96 kW), and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) variants. The bi-fuel has 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW), and the diesel is rated at 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW). All of them are offered with front-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive system is an option compatible only with the oil burner. The EDC automatic transmission is reserved for the TCe 150 model.
Dacia is already accepting orders for this version of the crossover in the United Kingdom, where deliveries will commence next year. Pricing starts at £18,295 ($21,097) OTR, and goes up to at least £22,445 ($25,883) for the Blue dCi 115 4x4.