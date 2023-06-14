Refreshed 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport Features a Redesigned Interior, Priced From £45k

Obviously, we have yet to get the US-specification price list out in the open, and in America, the 2023 model year kicks off at $48,900 - excluding the $1,175 destination/handling charge and other fees.
Land Rover, one of the world's more famous off-road-focused auto manufacturers, is always hyped beyond belief even though it could have better records regarding reliability and perceived quality with respect to its current prices. And yet the mirage of a Defender, Range Rover, or Discovery is more significant than any forewarning, right?
Especially since the Brits were wise enough to start treating each of these nameplates as if they were an entire brand of their own, establishing new boundaries in terms of comfort, premium off-road adventures, and family trips. And each of them has their separate members of the family – Range Rover has the namesake flagship, the RR Sport, RR Velar, and even the tiny RR Evoque. Meanwhile, the Defender rocks 90, 110, and 130 ideas, while the Discovery is also happy to play with a Discovery Sport sibling.
Speaking of the latter, the successor of the Freelander nameplate has been around since 2014 as a compact luxury crossover SUV with a five or seven-seat layout. But do not worry about the 2024 model year being ten years old – Land Rover issued an encompassing facelift procedure in 2019 when the Disco Sport moved to the all-new Jaguar Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) platform (also used on the Jaguar E-Pace and second Evoque iteration). Now they are making the refresh rounds again, emphasizing a redesigned, modern, yet luxurious interior. Plus, they are also touting "increased versatility and state-of-the-art technology."
The repackaged cockpit now features a fresh Pivi Pro interface – an elegantly curved 11.4-inch touchscreen with "intuitive controls," a redesigned gear shifter, DuoLeather options for S and Dynamic SE models, and even a sustainable alternative of Suedecloth mixed with a non-leather material Luxtec which was woven from recycled polyester microfibers. All Disco Sport grades now have a standard digital instrument cluster and gearshift paddles, Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay, and more. On the outside, Gloss Black is the name of the 2024MY game for contrasting accents, while Land Rover also created new optional 19-inch Gloss Black or Diamond Turned plus Gloss Black 21-inch alloy wheels.
Moving on to the unseen technology chapter, Discovery Sport continues along the lines of efficient plug-in electric hybrid and mild hybrid electric powertrains, with the P300e featuring updated battery chemistry that improves real-world range for travels of up to 47 km (29 miles). DC (direct current) quick charging is also standard, so a zero to 80% SoC (state-of-charge) is now possible in just half an hour. The PHEV comprises of an Ingenium 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine with an electric motor and 14.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack (WLTP range is 61 km – 38 miles) and the powertrain range is completed with P250 and P200 gasoline models and D200 or D165 Ingenium diesel mills. Pricing at home in the UK starts from £44,790 (OTR), which is the equivalent of $56,602 at the current exchange rate.
