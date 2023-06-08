Land Rover Discovery Recalled Over Doors Opening While Driving

The smartest and most luxurious Discovery thus far has been recalled in the United States. Only vehicles equipped with the Unilatch Keyless Vehicle system are called back, namely 29,861 units of the 2017 through 2020 model year, vehicles made between September 22, 2016 and February 13, 2020.
In January 2020, following a worrying number of reports alleging the rear doors opening while driving, the Product Safety and Compliance Committee within Jaguar Land Rover started investigating said problem. Four months later, the engineers confirmed that improper sealing allows water to enter the rear door latch and keyless entry actuator housing.
JLR's engineering department also discovered corrosion on the Unilatch Keyless Vehicle system's motor bearings due to water exposure. Although the actuator motor is capable of overcoming the friction caused by said corrosion, the return spring torque may not return the actuation lever to the normal position. Otherwise said, the rear doors may not be latched.
Jaguar Land Rover initially believed that only 2017 through 2019 models are affected, as the British automaker introduced a revised latch design in October 2018. Even so, JLR continued to receive warranty reports of rear doors opening while driving on vehicles produced after the cut-off point. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, engineers ultimately doubted the build quality of the revised door latches. Come February 2020, the supplier implemented process improvements to address this matter.
In total, no fewer than 75 reports of rear doors opening whilst in motion were received between August 2018 and February 2023. As an unreasonable risk to safety, a recall was issued. Rather than replacing the faulty parts, Jaguar Land Rover dealers have been instructed to disable the Unilatch Keyless Vehicle keyless entry function. That wouldn't sit right with me had I been driving a Discovery, more so if you remember that a Discovery isn't a $15,000 econobox. The most affordable specification available today is nearly $60,000 sans freight, and for that money, Land Rover offers a puny four-pot engine.
On the upside, Jaguar Land Rover isn't aware of any accidents or injuries caused from this concern. Owners will be informed of the recall by first-class mail on or before July 28, 2023.
Codenamed L462, the Discovery available to configure today is produced exclusively in Slovakia. Unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the unibody sport utility vehicle uses the D7u platform of the previous Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The current RR and RRS switched to the MLA-Flex platform, which supports full electrification. Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be available as EVs from 2024.
The Discovery isn't a big seller, though. Fewer than 1,000 units were delivered stateside in 2022, down from 4,296 in 2021 and 4,811 in 2020. By comparison, the best calendar year for the Discovery in the United States of America was 1999. Back then, Discovery sales totaled 21,931 examples.
