The Saga of the First-Ever Widebody L460 Range Rover LWB Continues in the US

Oddly enough, while many folks spilled the beans on possible impending doom for Land Rover and its L460 fifth generation of the Range Rover series, on account of its design being too close for comfort to the previous iteration, the truth is a bit different today. Yes, the new one is just as bad regarding quality and reliability as its predecessor. Still, it is also way more popular than before – at least across the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. So, Land Rover currently struggles with yet another recall – this time for failing taillights, which is kind of ironic since they are essentially just LED light strips, and those should endure like forever. On the other hand, experts from around the world focused on tuning, customization, and car personalization are in a different sort of social media race as they all strive to be the ones to present the first-ever widebody kits for the successful L460 Range Rover.
Back in February, we talked about how, sadly, the famous luxury SUV attracted some unwanted attention from Keyvany. This German company also maintains a presence in America through the local off-shoots Keyvany USA and Creative Bespoke but is more likely to play the card of an equally outrageous alternative to Mansory in places like the Middle East. Anyway, they worked out a way to make the subtle Range Rover both ugly and intrusive, all in one swift widebody and aftermarket wheel take.
Then, soon enough, around April, we also noticed that those who know their stuff have also started their own widebody Range Rover journey – the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA were hard at work performing the necessary aerodynamic modifications on a pristine L460 example. Naturally, if you want to get things done good, you need a lot of time – so it's only recently, in their latest vlog episode, that they are ready to show us the fruits of their arduous work.
So, meet the "first 2023 Land Rover Range Rover widebody kit in the USA." Technically, that's inaccurate, as Keyvany USA and Creative Bespoke also showcased their version of a widebody Range Rover way before RDB LA. But we can still cut them some slack for a job that was way better performed, as they “worked tirelessly on this kit with our partners at 1016Industries (…) This was the pre-production kit that was hand-built on this car, not a kit to just throw on. Proud to say all made in the USA too!" So, there you go, this is the first Range Rover widebody kit in the US that was also entirely made in America.
Now with the details of the widebody Range Rover saga sorted out – at least for the time being – let us also check out the goodies that make this luxury SUV a lot more enticing than the Keyvany counterparts. First and foremost, this 2023 Range Rover LWB not only has the newest 1016Industries kit on it but is also dressed accordingly for the occasion in a Satin Pearl White wrap with color-matched painted accents all over the body. And last but not least, the mighty Land Rover is also appropriately lowered on assorted 26-inch RDB Zero Aerodisc-style wheels. That is remarkably cool to see an SUV that's both outrageous and subtle at the same time, right?
Back in February, we talked about how, sadly, the famous luxury SUV attracted some unwanted attention from Keyvany. This German company also maintains a presence in America through the local off-shoots Keyvany USA and Creative Bespoke but is more likely to play the card of an equally outrageous alternative to Mansory in places like the Middle East. Anyway, they worked out a way to make the subtle Range Rover both ugly and intrusive, all in one swift widebody and aftermarket wheel take.
Then, soon enough, around April, we also noticed that those who know their stuff have also started their own widebody Range Rover journey – the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA were hard at work performing the necessary aerodynamic modifications on a pristine L460 example. Naturally, if you want to get things done good, you need a lot of time – so it's only recently, in their latest vlog episode, that they are ready to show us the fruits of their arduous work.
So, meet the "first 2023 Land Rover Range Rover widebody kit in the USA." Technically, that's inaccurate, as Keyvany USA and Creative Bespoke also showcased their version of a widebody Range Rover way before RDB LA. But we can still cut them some slack for a job that was way better performed, as they “worked tirelessly on this kit with our partners at 1016Industries (…) This was the pre-production kit that was hand-built on this car, not a kit to just throw on. Proud to say all made in the USA too!" So, there you go, this is the first Range Rover widebody kit in the US that was also entirely made in America.
Now with the details of the widebody Range Rover saga sorted out – at least for the time being – let us also check out the goodies that make this luxury SUV a lot more enticing than the Keyvany counterparts. First and foremost, this 2023 Range Rover LWB not only has the newest 1016Industries kit on it but is also dressed accordingly for the occasion in a Satin Pearl White wrap with color-matched painted accents all over the body. And last but not least, the mighty Land Rover is also appropriately lowered on assorted 26-inch RDB Zero Aerodisc-style wheels. That is remarkably cool to see an SUV that's both outrageous and subtle at the same time, right?