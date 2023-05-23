One-of-a-Kind Lambo Urus Performante Build Claimed to Be World's First Widebody Kit

The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we are certainly going to talk about the Lambos they wanted to share with us. But before that, a word of caution – the guys even have a DMC DeLorean inside the shop, so never dare call them infatuated solely with modern rides.
Well, that being said, they love the futuristic looks more than anything else – hence the abundance of Lambo Aventador SVJs they usually work upon. Speaking of performing and performance, this feature also has a significant release: the world's first (their claim, not ours) widebody Lamborghini Urus Performante super-SUV. And it not only comes complete with the kit they developed together with their friends over at 1016Industries but also with lots of other goodies like the black 24-inch concave aftermarket wheels or the bespoke wrap in a color that's pretty much unique to their shop.
But first, a word or two about what makes the Urus Performante special. So, alongside other behemoths like the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, or Rolls-Royce Cullinan – plus the upcoming 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue coach door CUV or the quirky 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid, Lambo's Urus is one of the few ultra-luxury super-SUVs of the automotive industry. It has been around ritzy places trying to stand out in any posh crowd since December 2017, and of course, Lambo recently thought it was time to improve upon the 641-hp 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8 credentials.
As such, it came up with the 657-hp (666 ps) Urus Performante and Urus S versions last year. As far as the former is concerned, the extra 16 raging bulls come along with the same torque figure (627 lb-ft or 850 Nm) but also combine with a nice diet of up to 104 lbs. (47 kg) and various changes to the chassis (lowered by 20 mm/0.8 inches) plus design and aero improvements. That makes it faster on the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), which takes 3.3 seconds. Plus, there is also a lot more carbon fiber than before and a nice Akrapovic exhaust system to give it a meatier voice.
But of course, the aftermarket world is not satisfied with the outcome, and at the behest of those who want to make sure nobody has a vehicle like theirs have started the due diligence of customization and personalization. Around three months later, Vik from RDB LA is proud to claim that his company has introduced the first-ever widebody kit for the Urus Performante. And the good news is that it also works the same with the Urus S. As always, they did not stop there, hence the custom wrap, the swapped 24-inch wheels, and all the other Lambo tricks and treats. Cool, right?
