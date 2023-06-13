Tesla Files Show Cybertruck Had Crucial Issues to Solve One Year After Expected Arrival

On November 21, 2019, the world got to know the Tesla Cybertruck. The electric pickup truck would arrive in 2021 with a stressed-skin structure, an affordable price, and revolutionary 4680 cells. Almost four years later, virtually all that has been already dismissed, but the Tesla Files showed it is even worse: Tesla only had an alpha prototype in 2022, one year after the first deliveries were supposed to begin – and it was full of flaws.

50 photos Photo: Tesla