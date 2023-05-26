Tesla Files – Huge Data Leak Shows Issues with Data Protection, SUA, Autopilot, and FSD

There are more than 2,400 reports of sudden unintended acceleration (SUA) episodes involving Teslas from 2015 until March 2022. Anyone with access to the company's Toolbox internal messaging system can access information from customers and employees anywhere in the world, which is a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) violation. The German newspaper Handelsblatt has revealed that and much more, thanks to Tesla Files.

32 photos Photo: Tesla/Markus Spiske/edited by autoevolution