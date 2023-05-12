Tesla Dismisses Chinese Investigation on SUA Cases By Recalling 1,104,622 BEVs

Costas Lakafossis was the engineer who announced a feasible explanation for sudden unintended acceleration (SUA) episodes. After investigating several cases, he found out that the Autopilot software made the car behave in a way that induced pedal application errors. It seems China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) heard him and started an investigation. Tesla decided to prevent it by filing a recall for 1,104,622 BEVs.

37 photos Photo: Ton Aarts on Twitter