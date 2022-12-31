Tesla Model 3 Crash Inside Parking Garage Generates Dramatic Appeal Against EV Maker

In her following post, she urged her followers never to get in a Tesla for as long as they live. This is how she described the whole thing:
“It started accelerating on its own in a parking garage and my dad lost all control of the car and we ran into a wall at 40 mph. Most horrifying experience of my life.”
Her post with the pictures and description did not last for long. As Ton Aarts pointed out, she was attacked by people he defines as “pro-Tesla fanboys.” Apart from accusing her of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), they also accused her father of stepping on the gas instead of in the accelerator pedal. Julia decided just to remove her post and keep her followers informed about her health and her parents. In China, Tesla drivers are installing cameras to film the pedals and prevent the same accusations.
One of the most likely explanations for these sudden unintended acceleration episodes also comes from Xi Jinping’s kingdom. Chinese authorities ordered Tesla to add a sound warning whenever Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC) is activated. That happened because the same lever that controls gear selection (the right one) also turns this feature on and off. Moving it down may accidentally put TACC to work. When the set speed is higher than the one in which the vehicle is traveling, it will accelerate.
Aarts offers a different explanation: a defective brake switch. It would inform the car that the brake pedals were pressed when they weren’t. That could prevent automatic emergency braking (AEB) from working correctly, for example: why would the vehicle activate the brakes if the pedal is already pressed? However, it is not clear how this component could affect acceleration. We got in touch with Aarts to try to learn more about his hypothesis.
As for Julia, she and her father had broken bones in their backs, which will require her to wear a back brace for a while. Her father and her mother went to surgery but will thankfully be fine. All three will probably face a long time to recover, but at least they are ok. The Model 3 is a total loss. Even if it wasn’t, we suspect Julia’s family will not want to be near a Tesla ever again – at least if she was not just venting about the whole thing. Her appeal to her followers suggests she was suggesting something she will also do: never get in a Tesla for as long as she lives.
Seems this tweet was deleted by the account. Because of the response to her, by pro-Tesla fanboys questioning everything— Ton Aarts (@ton_aarts) December 30, 2022
For all Elon-fanboys: I know which parking it happened. And I know WHY these things happen to Tesla, and happen about ~50 times more often than any other EV. pic.twitter.com/mTAG3Z24lx
I want to thank everyone for the well wishes, I've read them all and it means so much to me. I'm going to be ok with a back brace and a long recovery time, my parents are going to be ok and are having surgery today. I'm so grateful that we are all alive and will be ok with time— Julia @ hospital (@kiryuing_) December 30, 2022