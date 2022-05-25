Revel’s Tesla Model 3 Crash in New York Reminds Us of Taxi Driver Paris Crash

On December 11, 2021, Paris witnessed a horrible crash with a Tesla Model 3. A taxi driver who had bought the vehicle only three months before the episode had taken his family to eat in a restaurant. On their way back home, the EV allegedly got out of control, speeding more than it should in a crowded area. A new crash in New York with another Model 3 presents similar circumstances.
The crash happened on May 24 at around 11:30 AM at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue. For those familiar with Manhattan, it was in front of Macy’s. An NBC New York report indicated that several vehicles were involved in the situation and that a Tesla Model 3 from Revel was among them. Revel is a ridesharing service that is more similar to taxi cab companies than to Uber: it owns its vehicles, and drivers are paid for the hours behind the wheel, not for every ride. They also have healthcare and other benefits such as paid time off.
According to NBC New York, Revel stated that it was aware of the crash and “looking into the circumstances.” Considering how bad the Model 3 looks, it was fortunate that nobody died in the crash. NBC New York said that at least one person was taken to the hospital with a possible trauma.
Although the news channel did not have much information right after the situation unfolded, a video posted on Reddit shows exactly what happened. The Revel Tesla Model 3 passes at a very high speed on the bus lane – as if the driver could not control its speed – and eventually hits a UPS truck.
The driver seems to aim for the truck in a desperate attempt to reduce the speed. The Model 3 rear then spins to the left, and the EV hits the back of a Top View touristic bus with its left side and eventually stops on the nearby lane. Luckily, it did not kill anyone. In the Paris crash, 21 people were hurt and one died.
We’re yet to have information on the driver’s health. We hope that they are ok not only because this person must have a family and people that care about them but also because they are the only ones able to tell what happened. Tesla could also disclose information on the crash, but it only has a working press department in China. In other words, Revel, authorities, and the driver are our only information sources at this point.
In Paris, the taxi driver is suing Tesla. His lawyer, Sarah Saldmann, alleged that the company “endangered the lives of others.” The unidentified taxi driver was not under the influence of any substance and said that his Model 3 accelerated and could not be stopped, which raised suspicion that it was an SUA (sudden unintended acceleration) event.
People familiar with Tesla cars dismissed that as a possibility. The most likely hypothesis is an accidental activation of TACC (traffic-aware cruise control). If the set speed is much higher than the current one, the car accelerates abruptly to reach the target. In China, Tesla was forced to make a recall to add a sound warning for when TACC is engaged. Again, we need to wait for the investigations and listen to what the driver has to say.
According to NBC New York, Revel stated that it was aware of the crash and “looking into the circumstances.” Considering how bad the Model 3 looks, it was fortunate that nobody died in the crash. NBC New York said that at least one person was taken to the hospital with a possible trauma.
Although the news channel did not have much information right after the situation unfolded, a video posted on Reddit shows exactly what happened. The Revel Tesla Model 3 passes at a very high speed on the bus lane – as if the driver could not control its speed – and eventually hits a UPS truck.
The driver seems to aim for the truck in a desperate attempt to reduce the speed. The Model 3 rear then spins to the left, and the EV hits the back of a Top View touristic bus with its left side and eventually stops on the nearby lane. Luckily, it did not kill anyone. In the Paris crash, 21 people were hurt and one died.
We’re yet to have information on the driver’s health. We hope that they are ok not only because this person must have a family and people that care about them but also because they are the only ones able to tell what happened. Tesla could also disclose information on the crash, but it only has a working press department in China. In other words, Revel, authorities, and the driver are our only information sources at this point.
In Paris, the taxi driver is suing Tesla. His lawyer, Sarah Saldmann, alleged that the company “endangered the lives of others.” The unidentified taxi driver was not under the influence of any substance and said that his Model 3 accelerated and could not be stopped, which raised suspicion that it was an SUA (sudden unintended acceleration) event.
People familiar with Tesla cars dismissed that as a possibility. The most likely hypothesis is an accidental activation of TACC (traffic-aware cruise control). If the set speed is much higher than the current one, the car accelerates abruptly to reach the target. In China, Tesla was forced to make a recall to add a sound warning for when TACC is engaged. Again, we need to wait for the investigations and listen to what the driver has to say.
One of the Revel Tesla taxis got in a gnarly crash with a UPS truck on W 34th in front of Macy’s pic.twitter.com/joj2XLsst9— Patrick (@Pronk__) May 24, 2022