What Everybody Missed About the Tesla Files Is That the US Is Its Main Stage

On May 25, the German newspaper Handelsblatt revealed a massive data leak from Tesla. What was supposed to make headlines in all serious media outlets ended up having a shy coverage so far. It seems most people failed to understand what Handelsblatt revealed. Still, the main point is that it affects Tesla customers and employees in all countries where the EV maker officially sells its vehicles – particularly the US. Just check Handelblatt's database.

34 photos Photo: Ton Aarts/Markus Spiske/edited by autoevolution