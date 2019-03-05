Ultimate Dacia Models Revealed In Geneva

Known as Techroad in regions such as France and the United Kingdom, the Dacia Ultimate isn’t as pompous as the name implies. For starters, the limited edition is available in Fusion Red or Highland Grey.

17 photos



16- and 17-inch wheels with red hub caps, rearview camera and rear parking sensors, auto air conditioning, and Media Nav Evolution touchscreen infotainment are also offered as standard. In the case of the Duster, equipment further includes the multi-view camera system and City Plus Pack.



“This launch predicts a promising start to 2019! It follows a record year in Europe in 2018 with great results for Sandero and New Duster which saw sales surge by 20,5 percent,” said Ionuc Gheorghe, sales & marketing director. Last year, the Romanian automaker controlled by Renault sold 700,798 vehicles worldwide, of which 511,622 were delivered in Europe.



Dacia models from the Ultimate family will be launched in 44 countries, following the world premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As expected, the 1.3-liter TCe GPF co-developed by



GPF stands for gasoline particulate filter, an addition that most automakers went for as a consequence of the



Global Access Program head Marc Suss of Groupe Renault believes that Does a fancy color make a low-cost car worthy of being called ultimate? Far from it. Next up, Dacia added red inserts to the mirror caps, side sills, sidebody, door cards, air vents, upholstery, and floor mats. Does that count as ultimate? The answer is negative, and neither is the “dark carbon” trim on the dashboard.16- and 17-inch wheels with red hub caps, rearview camera and rear parking sensors, auto air conditioning, and Media Nav Evolution touchscreen infotainment are also offered as standard. In the case of the Duster, equipment further includes the multi-view camera system and City Plus Pack.“This launch predicts a promising start to 2019! It follows a record year in Europe in 2018 with great results for Sandero and New Duster which saw sales surge by 20,5 percent,” said Ionuc Gheorghe, sales & marketing director. Last year, the Romanian automaker controlled by Renault sold 700,798 vehicles worldwide, of which 511,622 were delivered in Europe.Dacia models from the Ultimate family will be launched in 44 countries, following the world premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As expected, the 1.3-liter TCe GPF co-developed by Renault with Mercedes-Benz will be available in two states of tune, starting with the 130 and topping with the 150.GPF stands for gasoline particulate filter, an addition that most automakers went for as a consequence of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard. Euro 7 is nothing more than chatter in Europe for the time being, meaning that Euro 6e could be the next stage in the war against CO2, PM, and NOx emissions.Global Access Program head Marc Suss of Groupe Renault believes that EV is the way forward for Dacia. Hakim Boutehra, director of Renault Commercial Roumanie, mirrors this view, and given time, the Renault Zoe is certain to welcome a low-cost sibling from Dacia.