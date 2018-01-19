Renault Official Says Electrification “Is The Way Forward” For Dacia

But first, bear in mind what the Romanian automaker was before the French behemoth took control of it. Also, it’s worth considering the huge transformation Dacia went through with the help of Renault know-how. And the secret to this success can be put on two things: the low-cost pricing strategy and the vast Renault parts bin of old-generation models.Having reminded ourselves of how Dacia came to be what it is today, a new report on the electrified future of the brand is making the rounds. Soy Motor had a chat with Hakim Boutehra, director of Renault Commercial Romanie, and mirroring Suss, he made it clear what's in the pipeline.

Electrification "is the way forward in the coming years,” Boutehra told the Spanish publication, which is another way of saying that zero-emission powertrain technology is anticipated to roll out in the 2020s. Technology borrowed from Renault and alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, that is, because group synergies have positive effects on economies of scale.