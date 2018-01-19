Renault Official Says Electrification “Is The Way Forward” For Dacia

Back in September 2017 on the sidelines at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Global Access Program head Marc Suss of Groupe Renault declared that Dacia would definitely go electric
in the coming years. With France set to ban the sale of gasoline- and diesel-fueled cars by 2040, as well as oil and gas production, the electrification of Dacia is not a matter of if but when.
But first, bear in mind what the Romanian automaker was before the French behemoth took control of it. Also, it’s worth considering the huge transformation Dacia went through with the help of Renault
know-how. And the secret to this success can be put on two things: the low-cost pricing strategy and the vast Renault parts bin of old-generation models.
Having reminded ourselves of how Dacia
came to be what it is today, a new report on the electrified future of the brand is making the rounds. Soy Motor had a chat with Hakim Boutehra, director of Renault Commercial Romanie, and mirroring Suss, he made it clear what's in the pipeline.
Electrification "is the way forward in the coming years,” Boutehra told the Spanish publication, which is another way of saying that zero-emission powertrain technology is anticipated to roll out in the 2020s. Technology borrowed from Renault and alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, that is, because group synergies have positive effects on economies of scale.
Soy Motor
highlights that “a niche of accessible electric cars will soon be opened,”
and Dacia being the most relevant low-cost automaker in Europe, it can’t pass this chance up to the competition. The publication further expects the electric vehicle to be ready in three years’ time, with a starting price projected at “less than €15,000”
($18,345 at current exchange rates).
What segment does the yet-to-be-named model compete in? Nobody except Dacia knows for sure, though there’s talk the EV will be similar in size and body style to the Sandero Stepway
subcompact hatchback with crossover styling. As for the platform, the Renault Zoe’s underpinnings fit the bill, especially with the 41-kWh lithium-ion battery.
Editor's note:
Dacia Sandero Stepway pictured.