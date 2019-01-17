Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

Dacia Sandero, Logan MCV Add Blue dCi 95 To Engine Range

After makings some changes to the Duster and Sandero Stepway, Dacia announced a handful of revisions to the Sandero and Logan MCV. First things first, the dCi 95 turns into the Blue dCi 95 thanks to the addition of Selective Catalytic Reduction. 6 photos



Both models are now available in Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels, with pricing starting at £6,995 and £8,945 in the United Kingdom. As for the Logan MCV Stepway, you’re looking at £12,495 because this model is exclusively offered in Comfort flavor.



The Essential is the trim level to choose if you’re on a budget, packing air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile phone, body-colored bumpers, DAB radio, electric front windows, and 15-inch Tarkine wheels. Higher up, the Comfort levels up to MediaNav satellite navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.



Re-launched by Groupe Renault in 2004,



The subcompact hatchback and the Logan sedan and station wagon are up for a redesign from the ground up. Not long now, Dacia will transition to the



A “shockingly affordable”



On that note, the cheapest EV in the United Kingdom is the Renault Twizy at £6,690 excluding the battery hire. Something more car-like would be the Peugeot iOn, a badge-engineered Mitsubishi i-MiEV that starts at £17,034.