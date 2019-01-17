Dacia Sandero, Logan MCV Add Blue dCi 95 To Engine Range

autoevolution
After makings some changes to the Duster and Sandero Stepway, Dacia announced a handful of revisions to the Sandero and Logan MCV. First things first, the dCi 95 turns into the Blue dCi 95 thanks to the addition of Selective Catalytic Reduction.
As the name implies, 95 ponies at 3,750 rpm is everything the 1.5-liter turbo diesel has to offer. The 220 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm should help with acceleration, but don’t expect blistering performance from a value-focused car such as the Sandero or Logan MCV.

Both models are now available in Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels, with pricing starting at £6,995 and £8,945 in the United Kingdom. As for the Logan MCV Stepway, you’re looking at £12,495 because this model is exclusively offered in Comfort flavor.

The Essential is the trim level to choose if you’re on a budget, packing air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile phone, body-colored bumpers, DAB radio, electric front windows, and 15-inch Tarkine wheels. Higher up, the Comfort levels up to MediaNav satellite navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.

Re-launched by Groupe Renault in 2004, Dacia came back to the United Kingdom in 2013. Ever since, the Romanian automaker has offered the most affordable new car on the market in the guise of the Sandero.

The subcompact hatchback and the Logan sedan and station wagon are up for a redesign from the ground up. Not long now, Dacia will transition to the CMF-B vehicle architecture from the Renault-Nissan alliance, underpinnings shared with the next generations of the Renault Clio and Nissan Juke.

A “shockingly affordable” Dacia EV will arrive later on, with European chairman Jean Christophe Kugler confirming that alliance synergies will work wonders for the Romanian automaker. In all likelihood, Dacia could use the Renault Zoe as the starting point for its first-ever electric vehicle.

On that note, the cheapest EV in the United Kingdom is the Renault Twizy at £6,690 excluding the battery hire. Something more car-like would be the Peugeot iOn, a badge-engineered Mitsubishi i-MiEV that starts at £17,034.
