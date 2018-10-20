Dacia Sandero Stepway Escape Limited To 400 Examples

Supercar and hypercar manufacturers are known for special-edition models, including the McLaren Senna GTR and Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. Even at the other end of the spectrum, Dacia is much obliged to make the Sandero Stepway more special by means of an ultra-limited edition.

For those who find the three-pedal setup too much of a handful, Dacia is much obliged to offer the TCe 90 with the Enter the Escape, coming courtesy of more than 38,000 votes out of a total of 100,000. The winning design is signed by Flora Jammes, with the other two finalists (Aurelie Abric and Pierre Lancien) tying for second place. The question is, how does the Escape differ from the Sandero Stepway?As you can tell, it all boils down to the exterior design. Escape lettering in different motifs can be seen on the hood, B-pillars, and roof, to which Dacia adds exclusive Stepway lettering on the front doors and white stripes on the mirror caps. As for the exterior paintwork, matte black is the name of the game."This Dacia Very Limited Edition contest showcased young talents and proposed unique designs for the Sandero Stepway. An event that was very welcomed by the community, which was, as always, very active and voted massively online to elect their favorite design," commented Sandrine Paralieu, senior brand manager of Dacia in France.The Renault-owned automaker has confirmed that the 400-strong run will be on the streets of France by the end of 2019, without going into further detail such as standard specification, engine, and transmission options. Over in the Hexagon, the Sandero Stepway starts at 12,720 euros for the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo with the five-speed manual gearbox.Customers can also choose the Blue dCi 95 if they want more torque and 1.5 liters of displacement, but bear in mind that this turbo diesel comes with selective catalytic reduction. In other words, there’s an AdBlue tank that needs to be topped up every now and again.For those who find the three-pedal setup too much of a handful, Dacia is much obliged to offer the TCe 90 with the Easy-R . As opposed to a dual-clutch or torque-converter automatic, this transmission is a robotized manual that’s alright for daily driving.