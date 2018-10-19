2019 Dacia Duster 2-Door Pickup Is Real, Looks Factory-Built

It was recently announced that the Renault and Nissan versions of the Dacia Duster would be gradually phased out. We don't know what that means for the double-cab Oroch pickup truck that's popular South America, but we found something that's almost as good.

There are companies out there willing to explore the limits of normal cars, not to make them look cooler, but to offer practical solutions. Unless we're mistaken, the old Dacia Duster was turned into a 2-door pickup for a Romanian gas company.



The same fabricators at



Romturingia has a special relationship with the Renault. In the past, they built about 500 Duster pickups. Dacia delivers the vehicles to Romturingia, who takes care of the conversion and then to the final customers. But this one looks more like a rushed mockup of what can be done.



Nothing is protecting the rear windshield from debris or tools in the bed, while the hinges mounted to the bottom of the lid look provisional and not really up to the job.



