autoevolution

2019 Dacia Duster 2-Door Pickup Is Real, Looks Factory-Built

19 Oct 2018, 20:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It was recently announced that the Renault and Nissan versions of the Dacia Duster would be gradually phased out. We don't know what that means for the double-cab Oroch pickup truck that's popular South America, but we found something that's almost as good.
4 photos
2019 Dacia Duster 2-Door Pickup Is Real, Looks Factory-Built2019 Dacia Duster 2-Door Pickup Is Real, Looks Factory-Built2019 Dacia Duster 2-Door Pickup Is Real, Looks Factory-Built
This is a Dacia pickup based not on the old crossover, but on the all-new one that came out recently. We know what you're thinking: "this is a rendering." But we assure you it's not, though we wouldn't go as far as to call it a "real car," photograhed by the_automobilist.

There are companies out there willing to explore the limits of normal cars, not to make them look cooler, but to offer practical solutions. Unless we're mistaken, the old Dacia Duster was turned into a 2-door pickup for a Romanian gas company.

The same fabricators at Romturingia have chopped up the 2019 Duster to create this original pickup. It's probably not as cheap as a normal van-based truck, but it can draw a lot of attention to your other products, which is probably what the "coachbuilder" wants.

Romturingia has a special relationship with the Renault. In the past, they built about 500 Duster pickups. Dacia delivers the vehicles to Romturingia, who takes care of the conversion and then to the final customers. But this one looks more like a rushed mockup of what can be done.

Nothing is protecting the rear windshield from debris or tools in the bed, while the hinges mounted to the bottom of the lid look provisional and not really up to the job.

The new Duster is available with a multitude of engines, including a base 1.6 SCe with 114 HP and a 1.5 dCi with 90 to 115 HP. Pretty soon, the 1.2L turbo will be replaced by the 1.3-liter shared with Mercedes, and that will offer up to 150 horsepower.
2019 Dacia Duster dacia duster pickup Dacia pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
RENAULT models:
RENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAll RENAULT models  
 
 