Renault Duster Oroch Pickup Does Rugged Things in New Commercial

24 Jul 2017, 14:31 UTC ·
by
The Duster is Renault's most popular car, and part of that has to do with the Latin American market where they also sell the Oroch. This pickup version of the crossover still has five seats, but a cargo bay designed to carry a little under one ton of stuff is added.
While this isn't as practical as a Chevy Silverado or even a Toyota Tacoma, the Duster Oroch gets the job done.

You know us - we like to see car commercials where they get down and dirty. But because "dangerous driving" is prohibited from being shown in U.S. commercials, it's usually emerging markets that have the rough stuff.

Want to transport approximately 700 liters worth of horse feed like it's been stolen? Nobody does that, but it's possible in the Duster Oroch. Transport a power generator to a location that's off the grid? That sounds like fun too.

The Oroch was first shown as a concept back in 2014 and went into series production the following year. Based on the popular Duster, this pick-up is ideal for people who still need a something for the whole family to use on the weekends.

The pickup only comes in a double cab configuration unlike the limited-edition 2-door Dacia made in Europe. The bed is 1,175 mm wide and 1,350mm long.

There's only one engine available, a 2.0-liter atmospheric unit that's ethanol-compatible and produces 143 horsepower, the same as the Sandero RS.

From a cosmetics point of view, she's a rugged beast of burden, though not as interesting to look at as the Fiat Toro. The front end is a little beefier, so it looks like a serious bit of offroad kit. But most of the differences are at the rear. The shoulder line above the wheel has been extended, given a perception of muscularity. Que the rock music!

